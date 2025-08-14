Sacred Heart Catholic Academy students set for higher education success

Students at Sacred Heart Catholic Academy, part of the Pope Francis Catholic Multi Academy Trust (PFCMAT), are today celebrating successes in their A Level and CTech results with 100% of students achieving places at universities for higher education study.

Mark O’Hagan, Headteacher, said: “This is a fantastic outcome for all our students and we are proud of each and every one of them. Their hard work has now opened up exciting opportunities for them all, laying the foundations for future success.

“I have no doubt they will go on to shine in their future endeavours, and we wish them all the very best of luck as they step into this exciting new stage of their lives.”

Subjects with some notable success rates include the Business CTech course which saw a 100% pass rate and pupils performing at almost a grade above national expectations.

English and History cohorts also performed significantly above expectations, which went a long way to ensuring pupils gained their places in further education or employment.

Mr. O’Hagan added: “Our school vision is ‘aspire not to have more, but to be more’, and our students have embodied this throughout their years with us at Sacred Heart, as have our staff in their unending support to help our students achieve their goals.

“We hope all out students enjoy celebrating their achievements today, knowing they have a bright future ahead of them!”