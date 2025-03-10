Sainsbury’s gets the green light at Wirral Waters

A new Sainsbury’s Local store will be built at Millers Quay, serving the growing residential community at Wirral Waters.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wirral Council has approved plans to build the new 4,300 sq ft waterfront store, on the corner of Dock Road and Duke Street, next door to Peel Waters’ award winning £130m Millers Quay residential development. This will put the store within walking distance for the growing residential community along Northbank at Wirral Waters. The project will also provide new jobs for the area.

The new store will feature a carefully curated selection of Sainsbury’s great value, high-quality food and other convenience products. Open daily between 7am and 11pm, the store will provide everything from bread and pastries baked daily in-store to delicious fruit and veg, meat, fish and meal solutions, offering local customers more convenience and choice. Other features include a free cash machine and a collection point for customers to order and collect from Argos, Tu clothing and Habitat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also be accessible from the new quayside walkway along Northbank.

Millers Quay Feb 2025 with Sainsbury's site bottom left

The new Sainsbury’s will sit at the heart of this regenerated brownfield residential area, providing a convenient, walkable amenity for the thousands of residents soon to be living at Millers Quay, East Float Quay, and Redbridge Quay, as well as for the growing business community at Wirral Waters.

In keeping with Wirral Waters’ environmental credentials, the store will include a number of sustainability measures. It will be powered by 100% renewable electricity and will feature 100% LED lighting throughout. As an extension of the Millers Quay site, the construction of the new store will also engage students from Wirral Met College in the construction of this important local amenity.

Building work is expected to begin on site in the Autumn of 2025, with completion anticipated early in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Pilbeam, Sainsbury’s Director of Acquisitions, Capital Projects and Engineering, said: “We’re delighted that plans for our new store at Millers Quay have been approved, bringing us one step closer to delivering a fantastic new Sainsbury’s Local for the community in Wirral Waters and creating new jobs for local people.

“We’re committed to providing Good food for all of us and our new store will enable us to bring more delicious, well-sourced Sainsbury’s food within easy reach of more customers. We’d like to thank everyone in the community who has supported us in our plans so far and we look forward to progressing with the new store.”

Richard Mawdsley, Director of Development at Wirral Waters, said: “We’re very excited to have secured Sainsbury’s who will provide an essential amenity for the new and growing community at Wirral Waters.

“It is important that those choosing to live in this newly regenerated neighbourhood have access to a walkable and high-quality convenience store, as well as new jobs and training opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The design and construction of the new store will align with our high standards of sustainability at Wirral Waters, and will involve construction students from Wirral Met College, as they have been throughout the construction of Millers Quay.”

Cllr Tony Jones, Chair of Wirral Council’s Economy, Regeneration and Housing Committee, said: “This is great news for the residents of Millers Quay who will, I’m sure, welcome having a new store such as this on their doorstep as well as those living nearby, including the residents of the other Wirral Waters developments at the nearby East Float Quay, and Redbridge Quay.

“But more than that it is also another significant boost for the wider confidence in Wirral Waters and this borough’s regeneration programme. Investments such as this play a crucial role in the delivery of people-focused regeneration providing new homes, jobs and the improved prosperity we are determined to bring for the people of Wirral.”