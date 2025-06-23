Salvation Army supporting jobseekers across Merseyside get into work through employment scheme

The Salvation Army is working with people across Merseyside who are economically inactive, giving them the opportunity to get into paid employment.

The church and charity’s Employment Plus team, which provides tailored employability support across Merseyside, helps people who face the biggest barriers to employment including people who lack up to-to date skills and people who have been unable to search for work due to health problems, disability, or homelessness.

Employment Plus is available and delivered from Salvation Army churches in Southport, Bootle, Walton, Stoneycroft, and Birkenhead and works with people who want work and can work but for multiple reasons are unable to find and keep work.

Peter Maybury, Regional Manager for The Salvation Army’s Employment Plus said: “The Salvation Army seeks to transform people’s lives, offering holistic support that has a meaningful and lasting impact, giving people the confidence and skills to get on in life.

“The people we work with often have the greatest barriers to finding and keeping work and need specialist, long-term, person-centred support from services such as Employment Plus. People often come to us because there is no other support available to them and we are always only too happy to help.

“We see thousands of people who are being held back by the job market for reasons that are very often beyond their control. People who have had to stop work to care for loved ones, people who have had their own long term health problems and people trying to rebuild their lives after being homeless. Sadly, people can find that the job market has moved on while they have been ill or caring for others.”

Working alongside and commissioned by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) The Salvation Army also utilises the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), including through its employment work at Strawberry Field in Woolton, and has enabled hundreds of people to overcome barriers to employment and achieve their goals.

However, in the Spending Review, the Government confirmed that the UKSPF will be phased out and replaced with new local growth funds – but not a like-for-like replacement. Unlike UKSPF, there is no allocation in local growth funds for ‘people and skills’, only for infrastructure, building projects, and physical assets to boost local economies in the long term.

The Government has shifted the responsibility for reaching and supporting those previously served by specialist services onto DWP, through the new combined Jobcentre and National Careers Services. This is great for those who are job ready but won’t help the millions who want to work but need that extra help into employment.

Services like Employment Plus have a proven track record helping people who are long term unemployed into jobs and independent living, saving the Government money in the long term. Without clarity of funding many of these services might no longer be able to run.

Employment Development Co-ordinators, which make up part of The Salvation Army’s Employment Plus team, help jobseekers overcome or manage barriers to finding and staying in work, help with writing CVs, job applications, training opportunities and confidence building.

The one-to-one sessions across Liverpool City Region are available to anyone who is struggling to find work. Appointments can be made directly with The Salvation Army’s Employment Development Co-ordinator for Merseyside by emailing [email protected].

Employment Plus differs from many mainstream services as there is no time limit for support, customers receive help that they specifically want and need, the pace of the journey and goals are set by the individual, and all customers receive regular support.