Sandymoor football team scores new sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local Sandymoor football team, Runcorn Saxons Hildfrom Boys Under 7s, has started 2025 with a new sponsorship from Bovis Homes, part of the Vistry Group.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 5-a-side team that plays in the Warrington Junior Football League on Saturdays has received a new full kit, training jackets and equipment from Bovis Homes.

Runcorn Saxons Under 7s play home games at Sandymoor Ormiston Academy, which neighbours the Hatters Chase development where Bovis Homes is currently building new energy-efficient homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatters Chase was the first Bovis Homes development in the area for 20 years, with a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes featuring Bovis’ signature design and enhanced specification. Prices start at £220,000 for a two-bedroom semi-detached home.

Runcorn Saxons Under 7s football team

Sponsorship of Runcorn Saxons Under 7s team forms part of Bovis Homes’ commitment to support the local area of Sandymoor and its community.

Simon Newby, Runcorn Saxons FC team manager, commented: “Thank you to Bovis Homes for providing sponsorship for our under 7s team, which has enabled us to purchase much-needed new equipment and kit. Support from companies such as Bovis Homes makes a big difference to grassroots sports and it has set us up for the rest of the season and beyond.”

Gemma Hardy, Managing Director, Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, said:“We’re proud to sponsor Runcorn Saxons Under 7s team and play our part in enabling young children to enjoy a sport they love and develop skills for life. Supporting the local Sandymoor and wider Runcorn community is an important element of our work at Hatters Chase, as we’re not just building new homes, we’re creating a future for the area. We look forward to seeing the team and the club thrive throughout the rest of the football season and in the future.”

For more information about the new homes being built at Hatters Chase, visit: