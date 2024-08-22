Sandymoor Ormiston Academy celebrates student achievements this GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students and staff at Sandymoor Ormiston Academy have come together to mark the achievements across the 2024 cohort this results day.

The Runcorn academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, is celebrating the accomplishments of its Year 11 students, after two years of hard work and dedication to achieve their grades.

Some individual stand-out highlights include:

Nicole Speakman achieved two grade 9s in science, grade 8s in English literature, Spanish, and textiles and three grade 7s in psychology, mathematics and English language.

Students Jacob Ahern, Thomas O’Mahoney, and Connor O’Sullivan all secured grade 9s, 8s and 7s across the board.

Another strong performer was Anna Stankovianszky who achieved a grade 9 in textiles and two grade 8s in science and English literature.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evelyn Carroll collecting her results with her parents

At Sandymoor Ormiston Academy, students are encouraged to develop the skills, character, and passion to lead happy, healthy, and successful futures, supported by an ambitious curriculum and a wide range of cultural learning opportunities. By being part of Ormiston, the academy strives to ensure every child can thrive, regardless of their background, by providing the best learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Jones, Principal at Sandymoor Ormiston Academy, said:

“To say we are exceptionally proud of our class of 2024 is an understatement. We recognise how hard they have all worked and what they have achieved is fantastic. They have really stood out this year!

"We wish them all the luck they deserve as they step out on to their next adventure.”