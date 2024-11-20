Santa comes to Maghull for free festive fun day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Those who pop along to the free event will have the chance to meet Santa* in his new state-of-the-art grotto in one of the show homes located just off Poverty Lane.
Mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies will also be on offer as Countryside aims to provide a treat for the whole family at this one-off Christmas gathering.
The development is open for visitors from 10am - 4pm, with Santa’s grotto available from 10.30am - 2.30pm.
Zac Worthington, Sales and Marketing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, said: “This is the perfect way to welcome in Christmas for families in Maghull.
Santa will be taking time out from his busy schedule to meet children in our show homes at Eastbrook Village and find out all about those Christmas lists. With something for all the family, from hot chocolate and marshmallows to mulled wine and mince pies, everyone is welcome to join us and I can’t wait!”
Alongside festive fun, the development also offers a range of properties available to reserve before Christmas. With three and four-bedroom homes available from £285,000, sales representatives will be on hand all day to discuss your options.
*Meeting Santa is on a first-come, first-served basis.