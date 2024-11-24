Santa numbers dash past last years target with two weeks still to go

With just over two weeks until the 20th anniversary BTR Liverpool Santa Dash – numbers have already smashed last year’s start line figures with 7,000 excited Santas registered so far.

Organisers BTR Liverpool opened the doors to the pop-up shop at St Johns Shopping Centre on 1 November.

There has since been a steady stream of Santas signing up and collecting their Santa suits and goodie bags – red, blue, and mini.

The milestone BTR Liverpool Santa Dash is on Sunday 1 December 2024, with the 5K route starting at 9.30am from Pier Head Liverpool. The day also includes a Mini Dash 1K for youngsters, starting in Castle Street at 11am.

The Lord Mayor Of Liverpool and Lady Mayoress with the team from St Johns Shopping Centre

All Santas will enjoy the same grandstand finish line at Liverpool Town Hall featuring stilt-walking festive characters and ‘real’ snow.

Last year’s event saw 6,100 Santas take part across both events, which was the biggest turn-out since 2018. That number has been smashed this week and continues to rise.

Online entries have now closed. People can still register in-person at the Santa Dash pop-up shop at St Johns Shopping Centre.

The shop is open seven days a week, through to 5pm on Saturday 30 November.

A visit to the Santa Dash pop-up shop for the Lord Mayor Of Liverpool and Lady Mayoress

Santas can sign up in the shop and take everything away with them – run number, Santa suit, medal wristband, and goodie bag.

Shop opening times are Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5pm, and Sunday between 11am and 4pm. It is located on the lower level of St Johns Shopping Centre near the Matalan bridge and Post Office.

The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash was created by BTR Liverpool Race Director, Alan Rothwell. It was first staged in 2004, and it is now thought to be the UK’s biggest festive 5K fun run.

Claire House Children’s Hospice is this year’s Official Charity Partner, with In Demand Radio as Official Media Partner.

Lord Mayor Of Liverpool, Lady Mayoress, Debby Lofthouse from Claire House, BTR Race Director Alan Rothwell

The event is also supported by partners St Johns Shopping Centre, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, and Arriva North West.

The BTR Liverpool team welcomed the Lord Mayor Of Liverpool, Councillor Richard Kemp, and Lady Mayoress Erica Kemp to the Santa Dash shop to hear about this year’s 20th anniversary event.

During their visit, they met BTR Race Director Alan Rothwell, who created the Santa Dash; Debby Lofthouse from charity partner Claire House Children’s Hospice; and Clio Young from event partner St Johns Shopping Centre.

The Lord Mayor will help to officially start the main Santa Dash from Pier Head Liverpool, waving off thousands of Santas as they cross the start line.

The Lady Mayoress is taking part. She will pull on her Santa suit and take part, accompanied by attendant Robbie Howell. They will join Claire House charity mascot, Claire Bear, on the start line.

The Lady Mayoress officially started the Santa Dash a decade ago when she held the role of Lord Mayor. She has taken part numerous times since.

Lord Mayor Of Liverpool, Councillor Richard Kemp, commented: “It was great visiting the Santa Dash pop-up shop at St Johns Shopping Centre, people were pouring in to sign up and collect their Santa suits. It’s a huge asset for the city and it’s going to be a great day. I’m looking forward to setting the Santas off as they dash round the city centre. I’ll be cheering everyone on – including our very own Lady Mayoress who will be joining in the fun, so please give her a wave along the way.”

Claire House is the children’s hospice for Liverpool and beyond, providing the very best care for seriously and terminally ill local children and their families.

Support Claire House by taking part in the Santa Dash and fundraising. Contact the Claire House events team on 0151 343 0883 or email [email protected]

You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/chsantadash2025

Find out more about the charity at https://www.clairehouse.org.uk/howyoucanhelp/fundraising-for-claire-house/

This is the eighth consecutive year that St Johns Shopping Centre have hosted the Santa Dash pop-up shop.

Neil Ashcroft, Director of St Johns Shopping Centre, added: “We always look forward to welcoming BTR Liverpool and the Santa Dash excitement to St Johns Shopping Centre. This is the eighth consecutive year we’ve supported the event and it’s getting bigger and better all the time. You most definitely know Christmas is around the corner when you spot hundreds of people in the centre carrying their Santa Dash goodie bags against the backdrop of our festive decorations. We’ll have a team of Santas out on the day – ready to dash and experience all the fun it brings.”

This year’s event was recently launched by Father Christmas and his ‘jingle’ of Santas, the Claire House team and mascot Claire Bear, and Claire Simmo from In Demand Radio.

The Santas swapped their reindeers for go-karts at Gravity MAX at Liverpool ONE – really letting their beards down ahead of the festive spectacular.

In Demand Radio presenter Claire Simmo will be broadcasting her Sunday show live from the event on Santa Dash Day.

Arriva North West is supporting the Santa Dash for the seventh time with free bus travel across Merseyside on event day. To claim complimentary bus travel to or from the city centre, Santas must be wearing their Santa suit and race number on the morning, or their Santa suit and finisher’s medal when travelling home. There is no cut-off time to travel after the event.

The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash first took place in 2004. Over two decades, the event has continued to evolve. In 2007, the 1K Mini Dash was introduced for youngsters aged 12 and under, while blue Santa suits were added to the fun in 2010 due to public demand.

The Santa Dash is accessible and open to everyone. Santas walk, jog, or run alongside wheelchair participants, families, friends or colleagues – there are even Santas in prams, and four-legged furry Santas.

The event also acts as a platform for community groups, businesses, and charities to fundraise independently while taking part.

The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash entry fee covers all costs to organise and deliver the event including road closures, safety measures, Santa suits, medals, goodie bags, and entertainment.

BTR Liverpool is the leading independent organisation for creating, managing, and delivering headline running events across Liverpool City Region. Its portfolio includes the BTR Liverpool Half Marathon, BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K, BTR Tour Of Merseyside, Port Sunlight Road Race, BTR Women’s 10K Liverpool, and Run For The 97 5K.

https://www.btrliverpool.com/santa-dash-event