Savings of up to £35,000 offered on new homes in Burscough

STAMP duty paid and a host of upgrades, with the chance to move in September are being offered to home buyers in Burscough.

Anwyl Homes has a small number of properties that are almost build complete at its popular Priory Gardens development.

A three-bedroom Bretton and four-bedroom Henley and Ascot style homes are available with a package of incentives, worth up to £35,000.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “At this time of year, people may be more focussed on packing for summer holidays than moving house but it’s a great time to start planning a fresh start. We have a small number of homes in Burscough that will soon be ready to move into, with no chains to cause delays.

“Reserve a new home now and you could enjoy substantial savings, worth up to £35,000, and move straight in once the legal formalities are complete. Having a move to a new home to look forward to is a great antidote to the post-summer holiday blues. Plus, you’ll be settled in your energy efficient new home before the colder autumn and winter weather sets in, meaning potential savings on your household bills.”

Current prices at Priory Gardens start from £256,995 for a three-bedroom end mews Bretton. This property is available with Stamp Duty paid, representing a saving of £2,849; plus, a deposit contribution of £7,150 and up to £8,000 worth of upgrades.

On a four-bedroom detached Ascot, priced at £389,995, Anwyl is offering to cover the Stamp Duty, to the value of £9,499 and will include more than £26,000 worth of upgrades.

On the four-bedroom detached Henley, priced at £419,995, the Stamp Duty contribution from Anwyl is worth £10,999. It also includes up to £24,700 worth of upgrades.

All three properties include flooring throughout.

Homes at Priory Gardens in Burscough are close to a range of facilities including shops and schools. There’s a Booths supermarket nearby, while Ormskirk, with its popular food and drink market and a host of other amenities, is just a 10-minute drive away.

The cities of Preston, Liverpool and Manchester are all within easy reach.

Show homes at Priory Gardens are open daily. For more information about homes available see www.anwylhomes.co.uk/our-developments/priory-gardens