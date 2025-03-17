Sci-Tech Daresbury strengthens its position as a tech leader with key arrivals

Leading science and innovation campus, Sci-Tech Daresbury, has strengthened its position as a hub for cutting-edge technology with the arrival of Money Carer, a national social enterprise and fintech pioneer, and Traverse Automation, an intelligent automation specialist.

Both companies have relocated to the campus’ state-of-the-art Vanguard House, bringing their transformative technologies and growth strategies to this vibrant science and innovation ecosystem.

Money Carer, recently recognised at the prestigious Card and Payments Awards by winning the Financial Inclusion category for their banking and case management system, Monika, is pioneering innovative financial management solutions for vulnerable individuals in the UK.

To maximise their impact in the sector, the team partners with hundreds of local authorities, care providers, and law firms. Money Carer has also just opened its first office in Spain to provide its services to vulnerable members of the international expatriate community.

Vanguard House, Sci-Tech Daresbury

Money Carer has developed the UK’s first biometric fingerprint card and will also be providing innovative contactless payment rings and bracelets, eliminating the need for traditional PIN numbers. This empowers users with memory loss and disabilities to manage their finances with greater ease, security, and independence.

Money Carer’s move to Sci-Tech Daresbury has created opportunities to expand its team, leading to the hiring of three new staff members.

Sean Tyrer, CEO and Founder of Money Carer, said: “Our move to Sci-Tech Daresbury marks a significant milestone in our growth. The campus provides an unparalleled environment for innovation and collaboration which perfectly aligns with our mission to transform financial support for vulnerable people. We’re eager to leverage the campus’s extensive network and cutting-edge facilities as we continue to develop technologies that make a tangible difference to our customers’ lives.”

Specialising in intelligent automation solutions for an array of industries, Traverse Automation brings nearly 30 employees to Sci-Tech Daresbury. The automation specialists are making their return to campus after a few years off-site.

Traverse Automation at Vanguard House, Sci-Tech Daresbury

Traverse Automation views the campus as an ideal ecosystem for developing advanced AI-driven technologies, applying their 17 years of experience to streamline processes for clients through a range of operational solutions. The team is best known for its specialist services in the travel sector, whether that’s automatically quality checking customer bookings, automating complex stop sales or flight schedule changes using a blend of AI and automation technologies.

John O’Neill, CEO and Founder of Traverse Automation, said: “Sci-Tech Daresbury offers more than just a workspace – it’s a collaborative hub that fuels innovation. Our return to campus aligns perfectly with our ambition to solve complex technological challenges using cutting edge AI and Automation technology. The environment here supports our teamworking approach and provides the infrastructure we need to continue pushing the boundaries of intelligent automation.”

Both companies emphasise the significant benefits their relocation brings to the Liverpool City Region. Money Carer has expanded its team, experiencing 30% growth in the past year, and is actively recruiting. Traverse Automation is preparing to welcome graduate talent mid-year, contributing to the region’s growing reputation as a technology and innovation powerhouse.

John Leake, Business Growth Director at Sci-Tech Daresbury, said: “We are delighted to welcome Money Carer and Traverse Automation to our vibrant campus community. These companies embody the innovative spirit we nurture at Sci-Tech Daresbury – businesses that are not just growing but bringing innovative solutions to actively transform their industries. Their presence underscores our commitment to supporting dynamic, forward-thinking businesses that have the potential to make a real-world impact.”