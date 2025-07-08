Second time's a charm for downsizer

From driving by on her way to the gym to training for the London Marathon on the streets around her new home, a move to Balmoral Gardens in Southport is the perfect fit for downsizer Joanne Matthews.

She moved from a four-bedroom older property a few miles away to an energy efficient three-bedroom Marford from Elan Homes.

“I used to drive past on my way to the gym. We wanted to downsize from an older four-bedroom property and because of our time of life we were on the lookout for a new build. The location was just perfect,” Joanne recalled.

Located on Balmoral Drive, in the Churchtown area, the new homes at Balmoral Gardens benefit from having schools, shops and other essential services within walking distance. The beach and Southport town centre are just a few miles away

Elan homeowner Joanne Matthews at Balmoral Gardens, Southport

“When we started looking, we hadn’t sold our home but looked at quite a few developments including those in Banks and Formby, but the quality from Elan was so much better than anything else we saw,” Joanne explained.

“We reserved another property here initially but had to cancel because our sale fell through. Six months later we had another buyer and came back and reserved another property.”

Joanne ran the London Marathon in April in aid of Elsie’s Story, with Elan among the sponsors.

Time is running out for those who want to be part of the new community where Joanne lives – there are now just three homes available. They’re all three-bedroom Orford Max style properties, priced from £274,995.

“The overall finish, not just the homes, but the way the development has been planned is fantastic. They’re not just boxes in a row, there’s a really nice layout with space around, which is so sympathetic when they could have just put more houses in but they didn’t. There’s a phenomenal amount of planting, which makes a huge difference. Straight away you feel like you’re going home. From the first day we were sold on moving here,” Joanne added.

“It’s a really lovely neighbourhood with a mix of families, retired people and couples. I know most of the neighbours and love that the kids are out playing, which is a really good measure of how safe and friendly it is.”

For the latest availability at Balmoral Gardens see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/balmoral-gardens.