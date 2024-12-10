Secure Trust Bank Real Estate Finance Refinances Wavertree Premium Student Homes with £2.3m Loan

A portfolio of eight student houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) in Wavertree, Liverpool, has been refinanced with a £2.3m residential investment loan from Secure Trust Bank (STB) Real Estate Finance.

The homes, owned and managed by Brickworks Properties, were refurbished over the summer and have since been let out to University of Liverpool and Liverpool John Moores students.

The five-year facility, which is the third between the borrower and STB, was completed in just 10 weeks from the initial enquiry in late July, demonstrating the bank’s ability to transact quickly amid time pressures.

Situated in a popular student area near Smithdown Road, with Sefton Park and other green spaces nearby, the homes are also within walking distance of both campuses and Liverpool city centre.

On the deal’s completion, Jordan Silverstone, Director at Brickworks Properties, said: “We have worked with STB for around four years now, and the team’s bespoke approach really is second to none. With our existing property finance package expiring, we knew the bank would be able to provide the necessary solution in such a tight turnaround.

“The team’s visit to the houses during the summer helped to create a better understanding of what was needed from both parties to make sure this deal was a success. With the student year now underway, we are pleased to see the eight homes looking at their very best while hosting nearly 50 budding undergraduates.”

With all of the homes’ assured shorthold tenancies (ASTs) now signed, Brickworks Properties has since secured another year’s worth of income until July 2026.

The deal was headed up by Vincent Pang, Relationship Director at STB Real Estate Finance, who said: “It was a pleasure to work with Jordan and Brickworks Properties once again. Over the past four years, we have been able to build a remarkably strong working relationship, especially when it comes to deals where time is of the essence.

“As an experienced lender in this specialist area of student accommodation investment finance, we are well versed to understand and tackle the challenges developers and investors face, ensuring the student HMO sector continues to thrive for years to come.”