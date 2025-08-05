Security rethink: Liverpool companies invest in more than just cameras

On site security in action Region Security Guarding officer securing premises for enhanced safety and protection.

Liverpool businesses are rethinking how they stay secure and it’s not just about upgrading CCTV. From high-street retailers to warehousing operators, more companies are now investing in on-site guards, mobile patrols, and layered security strategies that offer a real-time human response. This shift isn’t just about crime prevention; it’s about adapting to rising threats with smarter, more flexible protection. In a city where theft, break-ins, and antisocial behaviour remain common concerns, static cameras alone aren’t cutting it anymore.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Smithdown Road shops to warehouses near Bootle, Liverpool businesses are quietly changing how they protect their assets. CCTV, once seen as the go-to solution, is no longer considered enough.

A growing number of companies are shifting toward more active, human-led security as incidents of theft, break-ins, and antisocial behaviour persist even in monitored areas. This rethink is not about scrapping cameras but about strengthening the frontline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a city where footfall is high and risks are varied, static guards and mobile patrols are becoming essential tools for businesses trying to stay one step ahead.

Strength, loyalty, and protection the perfect security team at work

The Turning Point: Why CCTV Alone Isn’t Enough

For many Liverpool business owners, the decision to go beyond CCTV came down to one truth: cameras watch, but they do not act.

In recent months, several retail shops in areas like Church Street and Lord Street have faced incidents where CCTV footage captured crimes, but only after the damage was done. One café owner in Ropewalks reported losing over £2,000 in stolen stock, despite having full camera coverage. The footage helped with police reports, but the crime still happened.

This growing frustration has pushed businesses to ask: What if someone was actually there?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Security teams monitoring live CCTV feeds to ensure rapid response and site safety Region Security Guarding at work.

From independent retailers to logistics firms, the focus is shifting toward prevention rather than just documentation. Whether it’s late-night disturbances or daytime shoplifting, the demand for real-time intervention is rising.

Businesses Look to People-Powered Protection

For many companies in Liverpool, the shift toward manned guarding is not just about extra eyes. It is about presence, reassurance, and the ability to act in real-time.

Take the case of a local distribution centre in Aintree. After experiencing repeated after-hours break-ins, the company brought in on-site guards from Region Security Guarding. Since then, not a single incident has occurred. It was not about having more cameras. It was about having someone physically there to deter, report, and respond.

It is this human layer of protection that more businesses are investing in, especially as the city gears up for large public events, construction booms, and post-pandemic retail recovery. Whether it is hospitality venues along Bold Street or warehouses near Edge Lane, companies are realising that people-powered security does not just protect assets, it boosts confidence for staff and customers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sector Spotlight: Retail, Warehousing, and Offices Respond

Across Liverpool, different sectors are responding to growing security pressures in their own way, but one trend is clear: more are choosing manned guarding over remote-only surveillance.

Retailers in places like Church Street and Liverpool ONE are turning to visible patrols and on-site officers to tackle a rise in shoplifting and antisocial behaviour. For stores where customer experience matters, the presence of a trained guard sends a strong message without making the environment feel hostile.

Warehousing and logistics hubs near Speke and Bootle are seeing a spike in targeted thefts and fuel siphoning, especially after hours. For these businesses, manned guarding is about layered protection combining physical patrols, perimeter checks, and gatehouse control.

Office spaces, especially those operating late or with hybrid teams, are hiring security staff to safeguard empty floors, manage access control, and reduce unauthorised entry. It is not just about preventing crime, it is also about creating a sense of safety for employees returning to the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Region Security Guarding’s flexibility across these sectors has allowed Liverpool-based businesses to take control of their risks without the need for long-term, rigid contracts.

Case Study Snapshots: Real Incidents Driving Change in Liverpool

1. Repeat Theft Prompts Action in Liverpool City Centre Retail

In early 2024, several retailers on and around Lord Street saw a sharp rise in coordinated shoplifting incidents. According to Merseyside Police reports, suspects were targeting multiple stores in a single day—often returning to the same outlets repeatedly.

Rather than rely on CCTV evidence alone, several affected businesses quietly introduced manned guarding during peak hours. One fashion retailer reported a 60% drop in attempted thefts within the first two months. The deterrent effect was immediate, and staff said they felt more secure interacting with the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Manned Patrols for Speke Business Park Following Break-Ins

Over in Speke, a series of out-of-hours break-ins at a business park led to significant losses, with one logistics firm reporting missing tools and damaged fencing. Rather than install additional remote cameras (which had failed to prevent intrusions), site managers opted for a manned security presence overnight and at weekends.

According to on-site teams, this shift not only stopped further intrusions but helped reassure visiting contractors and delivery drivers. The visible presence of trained guards from Region Security Guarding made it clear the site was no longer an easy target.

Expert Insight: Why Layered Security is the New Standard

Across the UK, businesses are moving away from single-line defences like CCTV or access control systems. According to research by the British Security Industry Association (BSIA), companies that combine physical guarding with digital surveillance experience significantly lower incident rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Security industry leaders also point to increased demand for real-time response something passive systems simply cannot deliver. This is particularly relevant in urban centres like Liverpool, where retail theft, unauthorised access, and vandalism remain persistent challenges.

At Region Security Guarding, we have seen this shift firsthand. More clients are asking for flexible solutions that integrate technology and trained personnel and they are seeing better outcomes as a result.

Conclusion: Liverpool Businesses Reframe Their Security Priorities

Liverpool firms are no longer relying on cameras alone. They are proactively investing in real-time, people-first protection. Whether it is manned patrols at night, visible deterrents in retail spaces, or tailored strategies for complex sites, the focus is shifting from reactive to preventative.

This new approach values flexibility, layered setups, and security that adapts to local risks. And as more businesses across the city rethink what protection really means, one thing is clear: a watchful eye is good. But an on-the-ground presence makes all the difference