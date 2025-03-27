Sefton Council and Spacehive launch the Spring 2025 round of ‘Sefton Crowd’ with funding available for community projects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sefton Council has announced the Spring 2025 round of ‘Sefton Crowd’, the crowdfunding programme in partnership with community fundraising platform Spacehive.

‘Sefton Crowd’ will provide funding and support to help local people bring community-led projects to life.

Organisations and individuals can access up to £5,000 from Sefton Council’s Community Transition Fund to support a range of initiatives. These can include projects that enhance neighbourhoods, strengthen connections, increase skills and confidence and create positive change.

Councillor Liz Dowd, Cabinet Member for Communities and Partnership Engagement, will join Spacehive at a public launch event on Friday 4th April, 1.30pm-3.30pm, at Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre. Local groups and individuals are invited to the event to how they can apply for ‘Sefton Crowd’ funding.

They can register for the free event at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sefton-crowd-launch-event-tickets-1263871817629?aff=oddtdtcreator

The April event will cover:

Available funding and how to apply

The crowdfunding process and key dates

Advice from the Spacehive team on developing and promoting a successful campaign

Spacehive provides one-to-one support and resources to project creators, helping them shape their ideas, budget effectively, and engage their communities—no prior fundraising experience is necessary.

Cllr Liz Dowd said:

“I am delighted we will be launching this next round of ‘Sefton Crowd’ funding with Spacehive. Local people in their communities are in the best position to see opportunities for innovation and improvement. The crowdfunding platform is another way in which the council works in partnership with all its communities to enable positive change”.

Misha Dhanak, CEO of Spacehive, said:

"When communities come together to develop their own ideas, it builds pride, strengthens connections, and creates lasting change. Through our partnership with Sefton Council, we’re excited to help residents make a real difference in their neighbourhoods”.

For more information on ‘Sefton Crowd’, upcoming workshops, and how to get involved, visit: www.spacehive.com