Sefton MP, Bill Esterton welcomes Labour's £9.2m for North West Hospices to transform end-of-life care

30 hospices across the North West will benefit from Labour’s £75m boost to ensure patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable and dignified surroundings. Here is the full list and allocated funds for the North West.

Hospices across the North West are to receive £9.2m of government funding to improvement end-of-life care, Labour has announced.

As part of a £75m cash injection – the largest ever – 30 hospices in the North West will now be able to deliver major upgrades and enhancements to facilities including separate family rooms, and communal lounges.

Hospices including; Woodlands Hospital in Fazakerly and St Joseph’s in Thornton, will receive a share of the funding to ensure its patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings with upgrades including specially adapted beds, rooms and technology.

Sefton MP, Bill Esterton said: “I’m so pleased that hospices like St Joseph’s in Thornton stand to benefit from this Labour Government’s improved funding.

“St Joseph’s has been open since 1974 and has held a special place in the heart of our community ever since.

“Hospices across the North West, including St Joseph's provide such invaluable support in our community for people with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones and this government funding will make such a real difference. This is fantastic news.”

Full list of North West hospices to receive funding boost:

Hospice Names | Service | Region | Region-detail | Value

Bolton Hospice (Bolton) Adults England North West £321,556

Bury Hospice (Bury) Adults England North West £185,022

Claire House Children’s Hospice (BEBINGTON) Children England North West £513,514

Derian House Children’s Hospice (Chorley) Children England North West £345,812

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice (Oldham) Adults England North West £277,090

East Cheshire Hospice (Macclesfield) Adults England North West £388,471

East Lancashire Hospice (Blackburn) Adults England North West £256,539

Eden Valley Hospice (Carlisle) Both England North West £276,661

Francis House Children’s Hospice (MANCHESTER) Children England North West £456,213

Halton Haven Hospice (Runcorn) Adults England North West £166,182

Hospice at Home West Cumbria (WORKINGTON) Adults England North West £101,692

Hospice at Home, Carlisle and North Lakeland (DALSTON) Adults England North West £93,861

Hospice of the Good Shepherd (Chester) Adults England North West £243,555

Pendleside Hospice (Burnley) Adults England North West £285,768

Queenscourt Hospice (SOUTHPORT) Adults England North West £411,471

Rossendale Hospice (Rawtenstall) Adults England North West £75,687

Springhill Hospice (Rochdale) Adults England North West £335,915

St Ann’s Hospice (CHEADLE) Adults England North West £677,719

St Catherine’s Hospice, Lancashire (Lostock Hall, Preston) Adults England North West £500,160

St John’s Hospice, Lancaster (Lancaster) Adults England North West £379,872

St Joseph’s Hospice Association (LIVERPOOL) Adults England North West £200,161

St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice (Winsford) Adults England North West £252,533

St Mary’s Hospice (Ulverston) Adults England North West £258,538

St Rocco’s Hospice (Warrington) Adults England North West £265,263

Trinity Hospice and Palliative Care Services (Blackpool) Both England North West £615,213

Wigan and Leigh Hospice (Wigan) Adults England North West £369,258

Willow Wood Hospice (Ashton-underLyne) Adults England North West £181,350

Willowbrook Hospice (Prescot) Adults England North West £299,610

Wirral Hospice St John’s (Wirral) Adults England North West £393,841

Woodlands Hospice (LIVERPOOL) Adults England North West £59,820

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said:

“Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.

“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.

“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.

“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”