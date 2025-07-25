Sefton MP, Bill Esterton welcomes Labour's £9.2m for North West Hospices to transform end-of-life care
Hospices across the North West are to receive £9.2m of government funding to improvement end-of-life care, Labour has announced.
As part of a £75m cash injection – the largest ever – 30 hospices in the North West will now be able to deliver major upgrades and enhancements to facilities including separate family rooms, and communal lounges.
Hospices including; Woodlands Hospital in Fazakerly and St Joseph’s in Thornton, will receive a share of the funding to ensure its patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings with upgrades including specially adapted beds, rooms and technology.
Sefton MP, Bill Esterton said: “I’m so pleased that hospices like St Joseph’s in Thornton stand to benefit from this Labour Government’s improved funding.
“St Joseph’s has been open since 1974 and has held a special place in the heart of our community ever since.
“Hospices across the North West, including St Joseph's provide such invaluable support in our community for people with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones and this government funding will make such a real difference. This is fantastic news.”
Full list of North West hospices to receive funding boost:
Hospice Names | Service | Region | Region-detail | Value
- Bolton Hospice (Bolton) Adults England North West £321,556
- Bury Hospice (Bury) Adults England North West £185,022
- Claire House Children’s Hospice (BEBINGTON) Children England North West £513,514
- Derian House Children’s Hospice (Chorley) Children England North West £345,812
- Dr Kershaw’s Hospice (Oldham) Adults England North West £277,090
- East Cheshire Hospice (Macclesfield) Adults England North West £388,471
- East Lancashire Hospice (Blackburn) Adults England North West £256,539
- Eden Valley Hospice (Carlisle) Both England North West £276,661
- Francis House Children’s Hospice (MANCHESTER) Children England North West £456,213
- Halton Haven Hospice (Runcorn) Adults England North West £166,182
- Hospice at Home West Cumbria (WORKINGTON) Adults England North West £101,692
- Hospice at Home, Carlisle and North Lakeland (DALSTON) Adults England North West £93,861
- Hospice of the Good Shepherd (Chester) Adults England North West £243,555
- Pendleside Hospice (Burnley) Adults England North West £285,768
- Queenscourt Hospice (SOUTHPORT) Adults England North West £411,471
- Rossendale Hospice (Rawtenstall) Adults England North West £75,687
- Springhill Hospice (Rochdale) Adults England North West £335,915
- St Ann’s Hospice (CHEADLE) Adults England North West £677,719
- St Catherine’s Hospice, Lancashire (Lostock Hall, Preston) Adults England North West £500,160
- St John’s Hospice, Lancaster (Lancaster) Adults England North West £379,872
- St Joseph’s Hospice Association (LIVERPOOL) Adults England North West £200,161
- St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice (Winsford) Adults England North West £252,533
- St Mary’s Hospice (Ulverston) Adults England North West £258,538
- St Rocco’s Hospice (Warrington) Adults England North West £265,263
- Trinity Hospice and Palliative Care Services (Blackpool) Both England North West £615,213
- Wigan and Leigh Hospice (Wigan) Adults England North West £369,258
- Willow Wood Hospice (Ashton-underLyne) Adults England North West £181,350
- Willowbrook Hospice (Prescot) Adults England North West £299,610
- Wirral Hospice St John’s (Wirral) Adults England North West £393,841
- Woodlands Hospice (LIVERPOOL) Adults England North West £59,820
Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said:
“Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.
“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.
“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.
“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”