Senate MD receives welcomed praise at Merseyside Women of the Year awards

Kiera Vogel, MD at Senate Group, a Liverpool based M&E and Construction company, has received welcomed praise at a recent Merseyside awards ceremony.

The Merseyside Women of the Year awards are announced in glittering fashion on an annual basis and are designed to show support to women across the region, championing change and celebrating their business successes from across Liverpool.

The awards have gained a reputation for social impact and value, ensuring women who would not ordinarily be in the spotlight were found, seen and heard. Kiera was nominated for Merseyside Business Women of the Year alongside 20 other outstanding business women and was very narrowly pipped to the winners podium. Her leadership, ambition and guidance of the team at Senate saw her acknowledged as runner up in the Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Kiera has spent the last eight years working closely to change attitudes to women in construction, as well as creating pathways in her own business for women to grow and develop. Kiera also prides herself with working closely with a number of charities from around Liverpool, giving her input and experience for free to ensure those who need career help and guidance are able to receive it.

Kiera comments “To be shortlisted is an incredible honour and I feel lucky to be joining the long list of past finalists. I’ve been overwhelmed by all the support and congratulatory messages I’ve received as part of the process. Thank you as well to the organisers of the MWOTY awards, they are a fantastic and powerful acknowledgement of women in our Liverpool region.”

To find out more about the MWOTY awards, visit their website - https://merseysidewomenoftheyear.co.uk