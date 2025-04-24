Serving up change: Second Liverpool food hub opening with Comic Relief backing

Bread and Butter van on the move

FREE first shop for all new food club members!* 24th APRIL 2025. Food redistribution charity The Bread and Butter Thing (Bread and Butter) is opening a second food club in Liverpool next month. The ‘Kirkdale’ hub will sit in addition to the success of ‘Hillside High’ which launched in September 2024. With the backing of Comic Relief, the joy of bringing fresh, healthy, affordable food to the table for even more people in Liverpool is tangible!

Nicholas, a foster father to three children and biological father to one, says: "The kids absolutely love the surprise of what they find in their food bags and are excited to cook new recipes." He adds, "Sadly, this wasn't always the case. Before we began caring for them, they were eating unhealthy takeaway meals every night." Nicholas's experience is not unique; 82% of Bread and Butter members report trying new foods since joining, and 71% eat more home-cooked meals.

The new hub can be found at:

Kirkdale St Lawrence CE Primary School, Fonthill Road, Kirkdale, Liverpool L4 1QD – 12.05.25

Hub in Action

Following the success of Hillside High and its 304 registered members, Comic Relief is funding Bread and Butter's second hub in Liverpool to support more people like Cat, a member and volunteer at Hillside High.

Not Lazy. Not Failing. Just Human.

Cat, 27, is a devoted mother to her four-year-old son Carter. Her journey has been challenging. While studying dance and drama at university, Cat suffered a brain injury. Initially believing she had pulled a muscle during dance class, she began to lose feeling in her legs and discovered she had a blocked airway. This led to life-threatening surgery to remove septic fluid pressing on her brain. "They call me Cat for a reason; that's one of my nine lives gone," she jokes.

Despite a tough recovery, Cat perseveres, balancing life with ADHD, raising her son, and managing three jobs as a Disney princess, children's scientist, and photo booth entrepreneur.

Fruit and Veg from the warehouse ready to be packed at a hub

Cat is redefining her future and building on her childhood experiences. She serves as a resilient role model for Carter, demonstrating the importance of community involvement and normalizing food clubs. It's a family affair, with Cat's mother Debbie, 52, volunteering alongside her at Hillside High despite having fibromyalgia. Cat is inspired by her mother's positive "can-do" attitude, which Carter is already emulating. "He wants to be a policeman when he grows up because he wants to help people like mom does," Cat shares.

For Cat, the food club has become more than a source of essentials; it's a community. Volunteering at the food hub has given her a sense of purpose. "It's not just about food. It's the chats, the laughs, the people. It reminds me I'm not alone," she says. Through all the ups and downs, Cat continues to exemplify strength, kindness, and community in action, raising a son who's learning to do the same.

Bread and Butter's Chief Executive, Vic Harper, says: "We aim to help food budgets go further, and we're pleased to support more communities in Liverpool. The Bread and Butter Thing is about reducing the need for emergency food provision, increasing access to nutritious food, and building strong communities. 73% of our members report skipping fewer meals since joining. By shopping with us, members save on their food budgets while enjoying better quality and a wider variety of food. This leads to healthier lifestyles and frees up budget for other household priorities.""We often get asked about our food sources. We work closely with major supermarkets like Morrisons, Co-op, and Sainsbury's, as well as manufacturers and farmers who provide us with their surplus produce. Our members also contribute to environmental sustainability by preventing excess food waste."

There are no joining criteria. Anyone interested in using Bread and Butter's affordable food clubs can register as a member by texting 07860 063304 with their name, postcode, and preferred hub (e.g., Waterside). Once registered, members receive a weekly text offering the food service, which they can collect from their hub every week.

Mum Cat (27 yr old) and Son Carter (4 year old)

Want to help?

The service is reliant on the dedication and enthusiasm of its volunteers, with over 1,000 people giving their time each week. Whether it’s at one of the hubs or getting involved at the warehouse, anyone interested in volunteering can find out more and get in touch through Bread and Butter’s website at Contact Us – The Bread and Butter Thing