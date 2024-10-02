Showcase Cinemas to screen Mean Girls nationwide in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the cult classic Mean Girls, Showcase Cinemas is bringing Regina George and the Plastics back to the big screen!

This one-day-only event is happening on Mean Girls Day - Wednesday, October 3rd - so mark your calendars, wear pink and relive all the drama, laughter, and iconic quotes from Tina Fey’s hit comedy, alongside exclusive insight from film critic Leonard Maltin.

Mean Girls first hit cinemas in 2004 and quickly became a defining film of the 2000s, known for its witty script, memorable performances from Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried, and endlessly quotable lines that have woven their way into pop culture.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas said: “We are beyond excited to bring Mean Girls back to our cinemas for this special anniversary event. Whether you’ve seen the movie a hundred times or are experiencing it for the first time, this anniversary screening will bring Regina George, Cady Heron, and the whole gang to life like never before.”

Released at the height of early 2000s teen comedies, Mean Girls quickly became a phenomenon. Its sharp humour and social commentary on high school culture still resonates with audiences today, securing its status as an iconic classic.

So don’t miss your chance to see it again—just don’t forget to wear pink!

To book your tickets please visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/movies/323692-mean-girls-20th-anniversary/