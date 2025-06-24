Sir David King on urgent climate action and the future of our planet

A former Brunner Professor at the University of Liverpool, Sir David King has spent decades shaping global environmental policy through science. As the UK Government’s former Chief Scientific Adviser and founder of the Centre for Climate Repair at Cambridge, he has long been at the forefront of climate advocacy.

Now recognised as one of the most influential Environment & Sustainability speakers, Sir David continues to drive forward solutions to tackle the climate emergency—spanning carbon removal, rapid emissions reduction, and Arctic refreezing research.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Sir David shares a powerful warning about the climate tipping points we’ve already crossed, while laying out a bold but hopeful roadmap for leaders, businesses and citizens to respond with urgency and purpose.

Q: From a scientific perspective, what would you identify as the primary driver of climate change—and what meaningful actions can individuals and governments take to mitigate its impact?

Sir David King: “The major cause of climate change is with our growing population and the growing amount of finance in that population. Our use of fossil fuels has been expanding rapidly over the last 120 years and the result of this is that we've put an enormous amount of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

“So, I have to give numbers because I'm a scientist. In the pre-industrial period, 270–275 parts per million of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere — today we're at over 500 parts per million. That's what we've done. And if I could put a very simple phrase into that, it means that imagine that you're lying on a bed and you're feeling cold.

“You pull a duvet over yourself, and that duvet keeps you warm — that's the function of greenhouse gases. It keeps us warm like a duvet. But if you put a second duvet on your bed, which is what we've been doing quite simply, you get hot.

“Now that's where we are today. And the biggest challenge for all of us in humanity — and this is the biggest challenge we've ever had to face up to — is what is happening in the Arctic Circle region. The average temperature rise since the pre-industrial period today is about 1.35 degrees Centigrade across the whole planet, but the Arctic Circle region is at three degrees Centigrade above the pre-industrial level. Now everyone acknowledges that 1.5 is the figure we should not exceed.

“Well, we've already exceeded it in the Arctic Circle region, and what's happening there is going to influence and is already influencing the whole planet. So, what we see happening is, first of all, Greenland ice is now melting irreversibly, which means eventually sea levels will rise by 24 feet.

“Of course, London — well underwater way before then. And secondly, the planet will change its shape. We'll lose all of our cities sitting on coastal areas around the world and more than that. But then secondly, there's a wind that blows around the North Pole in an anti-clockwise direction and that wind has now become badly distorted.

“It's no longer circular, it's become badly distorted because over the North Pole during the polar summer, the ice that used to cover the Arctic Sea has now melted during the summer, and so 50 percent of that blue sea is exposed to sunlight. Temperatures there are rising so rapidly that we've got warm air over the North Pole region and that is pushing cold air down and completely distorting the weather patterns of the world.

“This is why along the west coast of America temperatures of 49.7 degrees Centigrade were observed in Canada, in a small town, Lytton, in British Columbia. Now that's what we're experiencing now.

“But in addition, there is in the permafrost regions — so the North Pole is sea surrounded by land — in the permafrost regions on the land, Russia, Canada, etc., what we have is a vast amount of methane trapped in there. Explosive release of methane is now happening. Methane is about 120 times more effective per molecule than carbon dioxide in global warming.

“And when that all is released — let's suppose it was released in 20 years — global temperatures will rise by five to eight degrees Centigrade.

“Right, so what we're talking about is a potential calamity that brings our civilisation to an end. How long will it take? I don't know. Fifty years? A hundred years? But we can look back at our civilisation for thousands of years — that's the nature of the threat that we're all faced with.

“And whatever we do, whatever position we hold, we have to use that position to see that we attempt to manage a safer future for humanity.”

Q: For individuals and organisations looking to embrace sustainability, what should be the immediate priorities to reduce fossil fuel reliance and overall environmental impact?

Sir David King: “Yes, but we can take many, many steps. I mean, one of the things I haven't yet mentioned is the loss of forests and we're losing forests at a fantastic rate, such that now the Amazon — which used to be one of the lungs of the Earth taking up all the carbon dioxide and producing oxygen — it is now in reverse. It's producing more carbon dioxide than it's taking up. And that's because of all the deforestation occurring.

“Why is that occurring? We are demanding the products. So the products, for example, are beef. We are eating more and more meat around the world as prosperity rises, and the result is, you take out more forests to meet the demand so that you can allow cattle to roam there. That's just one example.

“We need to look at what we eat, how we eat, how we live. Are we all ready to go into electric vehicles? That's the only way we should be travelling privately. And of course, we shouldn't be travelling privately. Wherever possible, we need to be travelling publicly — travelling in trains, travelling in buses.

“So, it all depends on whether you live close enough to a railway station, whether you can achieve that. Now, I'm very fortunate. I live in Cambridge. I get around everywhere on a bicycle, and it doesn't take me long to get to the railway station. So I will not use a private vehicle in my travelling. Each one of us is in a different situation, and we need to be looking carefully at how we can reduce our carbon footprint.”

Q: In your experience, how should businesses approach climate risk transparency across their supply chains, particularly in sectors with high emissions or environmental dependency?

Sir David King: “This is such an important question because what businesses must recognise is that their supply chain — it may include a product that is causing the removal of forests. It may be totally reliant on products which are contributing massively to climate change.

“I mean, for example, if your products have to be flown by air into your factories, then that in itself is a big carbon footprint.

“But what I'm always keen on seeing is that when businesses communicate their climate change strategy, they set out what the value of the carbon emissions is from their supply chain. That is critically important.”

Q: What would you say to decision-makers in organisations and governments who have yet to invest in climate risk strategies or treat climate change as a material threat?

Sir David King: “I think what the first message is to simply get us all to understand that this is a challenge about the future of humanity.

“And I mean, I happen to be old enough that I've got grandchildren. My youngest grandchild is a daughter, Lola, aged three. And Lola will be 70 plus by the end of the century — or will she? Is she going to be surviving to the end of the century becomes a real question.

“And this isn't me just trying to exaggerate the situation. I think each one of us has a family. Each one of us belongs to a larger family — humanity — and we need to be worried about whether we believe it's a good idea for humanity to continue.

“Because frankly, if we don't operate in a proper fashion — and very quickly — we will no longer survive as a civilisation. And the world will continue. Our ecosystems will continue. The biological systems will continue. But without us. They'll do better unless we learn that managing our ecosystems — instead of dumping rubbish into them, dumping carbon dioxide into them — managing our ecosystems is critically important to our own lives.”

This exclusive interview with Sir David King was conducted by Jack Hayes of The Motivational Speakers Agency.