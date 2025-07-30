Site manager from Liverpool awarded regional title
Megan Woodburn, 30, who is currently leading the team at Keckwick Park, part of Daresbury Garden Village, near Warrington, received the award for her “outstanding performance and leadership”.
Megan began working towards a career in construction at Liverpool John Moore’s University, studying for a degree in building surveying. She then joined Redrow’s graduate scheme.
Since then, she has worked as an assistant site manager for seven years and a site manager for the past 12 months.
“This is a big achievement and one I am very proud of,” said Megan.
“I found out almost a year to the day that I was promoted to site manager, so it was a great way to mark the anniversary and 10 years with Redrow overall.
“Over the years I have worked with many very experienced site managers and subcontractors, and I have learnt a lot from them all. Thank you to all of the team at Redrow for their support.”
Ian Roberston, area construction manager at Redrow NW, said: “Megan brings incredible energy to her role, an energy that inspires not only her immediate team but every operative on site. Her positive influence is felt across the board.
“She has shown exceptional leadership and a strong understanding of the product Redrow builds, ensuring high standards are maintained throughout the project. Thanks to her dedication and management, Megan’s site is progressing ahead of schedule and meeting all key performance indicators.”
