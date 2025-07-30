Site manager from Liverpool awarded regional title

A site manager from Aintree has celebrated her 10-year work anniversary by being named as Redrow’s North West site manager of the year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan Woodburn, 30, who is currently leading the team at Keckwick Park, part of Daresbury Garden Village, near Warrington, received the award for her “outstanding performance and leadership”.

Megan began working towards a career in construction at Liverpool John Moore’s University, studying for a degree in building surveying. She then joined Redrow’s graduate scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, she has worked as an assistant site manager for seven years and a site manager for the past 12 months.

Redrow's Megan Woodburn from Aintree

“This is a big achievement and one I am very proud of,” said Megan.

“I found out almost a year to the day that I was promoted to site manager, so it was a great way to mark the anniversary and 10 years with Redrow overall.

“Over the years I have worked with many very experienced site managers and subcontractors, and I have learnt a lot from them all. Thank you to all of the team at Redrow for their support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Roberston, area construction manager at Redrow NW, said: “Megan brings incredible energy to her role, an energy that inspires not only her immediate team but every operative on site. Her positive influence is felt across the board.

“She has shown exceptional leadership and a strong understanding of the product Redrow builds, ensuring high standards are maintained throughout the project. Thanks to her dedication and management, Megan’s site is progressing ahead of schedule and meeting all key performance indicators.”

To find out where Redrow is building in the region visit www.redrow.co.uk/northwest or to find out more about a career at Redrow visit www.redrowplc.co.uk/careers