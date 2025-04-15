Six in ten shoppers in Liverpool have second thoughts about buying new

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A survey by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) shows that 60 per cent of shoppers in Liverpool now choose pre-loved products every month.

This ‘re-use, reduce, recycle’ generation of mindful shoppers is becoming more cost savvy and environmentally conscious, with 1 in 10 (13%) choosing pre-loved every week.

The charity retailer, which has 680 shops across the UK including five branches in Liverpool, found that four in 10 shoppers in the area now look to see if they can buy something second hand before buying it new, with more than a third (35%) choosing to wait for a second hand find rather than splashing out on buying an item new.

The cost of living (48%) and sustainability (20%) remain the primary reason for most people in Liverpool shopping second hand, but the hunt for dupes of more expensive high street brands is now driving 1 in 10 buyers (13%) to seek out pre-loved.

Furniture and homeware are top of the shopping list for 57 per cent of second-hand shoppers in Liverpool, compared to 36 per cent who are most likely to buy clothes and 16 per cent searching for children's toys.

Further findings show that more than a third of people (36%) in the area have had to delay buying furniture they need as they could not afford it.

Of the 4,504 people surveyed by Censuswide across the UK, respondents from Liverpool estimate they have at least five pieces of second-hand furniture in their house, with more than 20 per cent (22%) planning to buy pre-loved furniture this year.

The announcement kicks off the month of Reuse Revolution - a British Heart Foundation campaign raising awareness of the benefits of shopping and donating – preventing good quality items from ending up in landfill, saving consumers money and helping to fund lifesaving research.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director at the British Heart Foundation, said:

“We love that people in Liverpool and across the UK are becoming more pre-loved savvy, and we’re not surprised! We know our customers love shopping in our stores, and online, and no matter what your shopping habit - whether you’re buying lamps in Liverpool, books in Birmingham or doing a whole home makeover in Manchester, you can visit your local British Heart Foundation shop, or browse our online stores, to pick-up some unique bargains.

This month we are asking the public to join the Reuse Revolution and shop, upcycle or donate second hand furniture, homeware, clothes and toys while helping to raise funds for life saving heart research.”

In a year, the BHF saves over 54,000 tonnes of goods from going to waste, including 186,000 sofas and armchairs.