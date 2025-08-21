Smiles all round for Ormiston Chadwick Academy this GCSE results day

Students and staff at Ormiston Chadwick Academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, are celebrating standout GCSE success.

The Year 11s have achieved great results following two years of hard work and dedication as part of their studying and preparation. They are now looking ahead to their next steps in education, secured thanks to their excellent results.

Across the board, this year’s cohort secured success in many subjects with standout performances in English and mathematics at grades 9-5.

Alongside the success of the whole academy, individual students also achieved highly:

Keira Manion successfully achieved grade 9s in English language, English literature, chemistry and physics, grade 8s in biology, mathematics, history and Spanish, a Distinction* in animal management and a grade 6 in music. Keira is keen to pursue a career in veterinary medicine after completing her A Levels.

Keiran Barrett, deputy head boy, achieved grade 9s in physics and biology, 8s in mathematics, chemistry and history and grade 7s in religious education, Spanish, computer studies, English literature and English language.

Samantha Foster, who was part of the academy’s social action working party, achieved a grade 9, two grade 8s and six grade 7s. After A Levels, Samantha is keen study medicine at university.

Uan Smith, head boy and also a member of the social action working party, achieved four grade 9s, one grade 8, a Distinction*, two grade 7s and two grade 6s. Uan will go on to study A Levels at the University of Liverpool Maths School.

Ewan Gillon achieved three grade 8s, five grade 7s and a distinction.

Adam Zeinah who wants to study physics at university achieved a grade 9, four grade 8s, four grade 7s and a grade 6.

Ormiston Chadwick Academy, based in Widnes, is committed to creating exceptional education and learning which ensures pupils leave with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities which prepare them exceptionally well for life beyond education. As part of Ormiston, the academy is dedicated to providing the highest quality education and ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, gains the skills and opportunities they need to thrive.

Jennifer Lowry-Johnson, Principal at Ormiston Chadwick Academy, said: “Our whole school community is so proud of this year’s GCSE students, who have gone above and beyond our high expectations to secure an exceptional set of results, as a result of hard work and commitment.

“Our students are not only leaving us with the qualifications to progress to their next stage in learning, they are also leaving with a well-rounded and balanced education which has equipped them with the skills, knowledge and qualifications to lead a happy and rewarding life. We look forward to seeing all that they achieve!”