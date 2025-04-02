Southport care home rated Top 20 home in the Carehome.co.uk Awards 2025 in the North West

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Dale Park Care Home, in Southport, Merseyside, is celebrating success after residents and relatives voted them as one of the Top 20 recommended care homes in the North West in the Carehome.co.uk Awards 2025.

Carehome.co.uk, the UK's leading care home directory and comparison website, holds its annual Care Home Awards to recognise the 20 top-rated care homes in each region of the UK.

These are based on individual review scores that carehome.co.uk have received from residents, and their friends, family and loved ones, demonstrating real life opinions and first-hand experiences from those most closely connected to the home.

Dale Park colleagues holding up their Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Awards banner up

Dale Park received a perfect overall rating of 10/10, based on independent reviews, in recognition of the high standards of care provided at the home – which provides residential dementia and nursing dementia services to the local community.

The 45-bedded home received a ‘Good’ CQC report in March 2023, with ‘Good’ results across all categories, demonstrating that the home is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

HC-One is committed to providing the highest standards of care in every community it serves, which is demonstrated by the 9.6/10 average rating on the carehome.co.uk website –among the highest review scores across the care home sector.

Andrea Ekuruemu, HC-One’s Dale Park Care Home Manager, said:

“Being voted one of the top 20 recommended care homes in the North West is a true testament to the dedication and compassion of our entire team here at Dale Park. We are incredibly proud of the care and support we provide, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our residents and their families."

Rachael Junge, HC-One’s Managing Director for the North West, stated:

“I’m delighted that Dale Park has been named a winner of the Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Award 2025 for the North West, which comes from heartfelt reviews of those we’ve embraced in our care over the past year.

“It echoes our mission to provide a safe haven where residents, their loved ones, and our kind-hearted team feel truly at home in the community we cherish.”

In total, twelve HC-One homes received a carehome.co.uk award for being among the Top 20 care homes in their respective regions, with five HC-One homes in the North East, three in the North West, three in Scotland and one located in Wales.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.