Southport care home resident completes sponsored walk to raise funds for Battersea

At HC-One’s Dale Park Care Home in Southport, Merseyside, a resident has gone above and beyond by raising money for charity, completing a sponsored walk with colleagues for Battersea.

Upon hearing that the staff at the dementia care home had entered the ‘Walk for A Cure’ for Alzheimer's Research UK, resident Lily Durham was inspired to do her own sponsored walk to raise money for a cause very close to her heart, Battersea, who rescue, reunite and rehome dogs and cats.

Lily, who turns 80 later this year, has been an animal lover all her life and absolutely adores anything cute and fluffy so was determined to raise as much money as possible.

Lily decided to do a 5k walk, split over three days, with a special party on the final day to mark her crossing the finish line.

Dale Park - Resident Lily Durham

Wellbeing Coordinator, Lorcan Montgomery, accompanied Lily on her walk and Lily’s daughter Laura also joined in.

On day one, despite a smattering of rain towards the end of the walk, Lily did really well and brought cuddly Dalmatian toy Jasper along for the ride.

Day two was a resounding success and Lily was an absolute trooper, not even stopping for a break.

On the final day totalling 1.66km, it was lovely weather outside and Lily walked over the finish line, completing her walk with £64 raised for Battersea charity.

Dale Park - Resident Lily Durham and Wellbeing Coordinator Lorcan Montgomery

Andrea Ekuruemu, Dale Park Home Manager, commented:

“Dale Park care home are incredibly proud of Lily for doing this work. She has shown such determination to complete the walk.

“Well done Lily!”