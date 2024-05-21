Southport students inspired for careers in construction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at Peterhouse Specialist School in Southport learnt about the many career opportunities in construction and gained an insight into the process of building new homes during a visit from North West-based housebuilder Wain Homes.

Wain Homes’ construction director, Chris Lafferty was joined by construction secretary, Rebecca Barrett and contracts manager, Karl Richmond to inspire the next generation of construction industry talent at a special careers event.

Established in 1974, Peterhouse School on Preston New Road is a school for children and young people aged between 5 and 19 who have a diagnosis of Autism.

Chris Lafferty said: “It was a privilege to visit Peterhouse School and play a part in its mission for pupils to leave school with the skills, knowledge and understanding they need to be successful autistic adults.

“We hope our visit opened the young people’s eyes to the many and varied fulfilling career opportunities that are available in the housebuilding sector and we look forward to inviting them to a Wain Homes development to further build their confidence and appetite for joining the industry.”

Kim Hudson, teacher for work related learning and careers guidance at Peterhouse School said: “Our students were engaged and interested in hearing the Wain Homes team’s career journeys and tips for success.

“Students found the talk relatable and it even sparked one of our pupil’s imagination to design us a new playground. Chris, Rebecca and Karl were great with the pupils and it was so positive to chat with them about opportunities available to our students in the future.”

James, a pupil at Peterhouse School, added: “We are really grateful to Chris, Rebecca and Karl for taking the time to visit our school and tell us all about the different stages of building a house, all the different jobs on a building site and letting us try on their PPE.

“They even invited us to visit them on site. It has made me want to find out more information about working in construction.”

Headquartered in Warrington, Wain Homes currently has 17 developments of new homes under construction across the North West.