Southport's M Park Central 12 fully let
and live on Freeview channel 276
The largest of the lettings has seen Cancer Research open a 10,086 sq ft outlet at Unit 4 on a 10-year lease, with global fitness provider, Snap Fitness, signing for 15 years on Unit 5, which is home to a new 10,022 sq ft state-of-the-art gymnasium.
McDonalds has taken up the 4,562 sq ft residence in Unit 11, on a 25-year lease.
The new lettings are completed by furniture retailer Caissa UK, which is occupying 2,773 sq ft at Unit 6a1 on a 10-year term.
LCP has invested in a series of improvements to the retail park, including an EV charging provision, which will see eight new PoGo Touch Plus Ultra-Rapid DC charging points being installed this summer. Additionally, the site has had refreshed M Core signage installed as part of its European branding roll-out, providing instant recognition of the locations managed by the Pan-European collective.
In recent weeks, the parking at the Southport destination park has had a well-received change after being taken over from Sefton Council. M Park Central 12 is now offering consumers two hours of complimentary parking and multiple cashless options to pay for longer visits.
LCP director, Barry Flint, said: “We are incredibly proud to see the transformation of M Park Central 12, which is at full occupancy for the first time in almost two decades. We’ve made a long-term commitment to improving facilities at the park and delivering a better shopping experience for consumers.
“This milestone is a significant achievement and reinforces our approach to enhancing retail destinations across the UK."
Catherine Gunz of Osborne Clark and Sophie Faulkner of LCP’s in-house legal team completed the transaction for the new lettings. LCP’s agents for this property were Tom Wyatt of Harvey Spack Field and Mark Crookes of McMullen Real Estate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.