Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

M Park Central 12, in Southport, is fully occupied after securing a spate of new lettings.National commercial property and investment company, LCP, part of M Core, has announced four new deals at the town centre retail park, totalling almost 30,000 sq ft.

The largest of the lettings has seen Cancer Research open a 10,086 sq ft outlet at Unit 4 on a 10-year lease, with global fitness provider, Snap Fitness, signing for 15 years on Unit 5, which is home to a new 10,022 sq ft state-of-the-art gymnasium.

McDonalds has taken up the 4,562 sq ft residence in Unit 11, on a 25-year lease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new lettings are completed by furniture retailer Caissa UK, which is occupying 2,773 sq ft at Unit 6a1 on a 10-year term.

Southport's M Park Central 12 fully let

LCP has invested in a series of improvements to the retail park, including an EV charging provision, which will see eight new PoGo Touch Plus Ultra-Rapid DC charging points being installed this summer. Additionally, the site has had refreshed M Core signage installed as part of its European branding roll-out, providing instant recognition of the locations managed by the Pan-European collective.

In recent weeks, the parking at the Southport destination park has had a well-received change after being taken over from Sefton Council. M Park Central 12 is now offering consumers two hours of complimentary parking and multiple cashless options to pay for longer visits.

LCP director, Barry Flint, said: “We are incredibly proud to see the transformation of M Park Central 12, which is at full occupancy for the first time in almost two decades. We’ve made a long-term commitment to improving facilities at the park and delivering a better shopping experience for consumers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This milestone is a significant achievement and reinforces our approach to enhancing retail destinations across the UK."