Special new arrival roars into action at Gulliver’s World!

Visitors to Gulliver’s World are in for a treat this summer with an exciting new arrival!

Dexter – a brand new free-roaming, playful animatronic dinosaur - has been going down a storm so far on a tour of Gulliver’s resorts across the UK but he has now landed at Gulliver’s World in Warrington for the remainder of the summer season.

He'll be mingling with guests at the theme park and making regular appearances alongside Gulliver’s expert rangers.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “It has been wonderful to see Dexter wowing guests across our resorts – he is definitely hungry for attention but equally friendly!

Dexter the Dinosaur who is a roaring success at Gulliver’s World in Warrington!

“We’re so pleased to welcome him to Gulliver’s World so do come and see him this summer while you still can - and make sure you say hello!”

Visitors to Gulliver’s World can enjoy the 50+ rides, attractions, shows and activities on offer at Gulliver’s World, including – new for this year – the magical Land of Oz themed area, featuring the Upside Down House, which defies gravity by turning everything on its head!

There are two new rides to thrill you – The Winged Monkeys Wicked-inspired adventure, and the Munchkin Motors, where families can drive through the Land of Oz.

The usual popular rides will all be there, including The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, The Antelope Wooden Coaster, Togo Tower, and the park’s amazing animatronic dinosaurs.

And there’s the Gulliver’s Gears car-themed area, home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and Overdrive – a 360-degree thrill and one of Gulliver’s most daring rides.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk