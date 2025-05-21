Specialist school scoops up six accolades at national award ceremony

Wargrave House School, based in Newton-le-Willows, won six awards at a prestigious national award’s ceremony that celebrates the progress of children facing social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) challenges.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engage in Their Future National Awards was held in Manchester earlier this month, and recognises the achievements and journeys made by young people through the nine different categories they invited schools to nominate their pupils for.

Learners at Wargrave House School, supporting autistic individuals aged five to 16 to access high-quality and bespoke education, received an award in six of the nine categories available, with five of its learners picking up awards that celebrated the progress they had made personally and academically. The school’s shop and bank, which is run by key stage 3 learners, also achieved gold in ‘Team of the Year’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An independent panel of judges read nominations from schools across the country, and pupils at Wargrave House School won the following:

Wargrave House School students receiving the 'Team of the Year' award at Engage in Their Future National Awards

Outstanding Personal Resilience – Platinum: Awarded to Florence in Year 8 for taking ownership of her medical condition, which saw her re-engage in learning and take on responsibilities in the school shop.

Sports Student of the Year – Platinum: Awarded to Marcus in Year 8, an accomplished skier, who has overcome personal barriers to complete in the 2024 Special Olympics and win silver and bronze medals.

Good Citizen Award – Platinum: Awarded to Gracie in Year 10 who has volunteered her time at ‘The Puddle’, a self-sustaining social enterprise combining physical and mental wellbeing, and supported family events for the local community.

Outstanding Personal Progress – Silver: Awarded to Reuben in Year 11 who worked through his anxieties around reading to become a fluent reader and is now working towards accredited learning in English.

Leavers Success Story – Silver: Awarded to Max who is working towards his GCSEs, completed a boxing coaching course and has accepted a conditional offer at a mainstream college after overcoming barriers to communication and school engagement.

Yvette Carr, phase lead for key stage three and careers leader, who attended the awards with learners said: “The Engage in their Future National Awards event highlighted the incredible resilience, courage and determination of young people who have not only faced adversity but have risen above it.

“This event was more than a celebration of achievements - it was tribute to the strength of these amazing young people. Each story shared was a testament to what can be accomplished when young people are supported effectively and provided with opportunities to grow.”

Key stage three learners at Wargrave House School also won gold in ‘Team of the Year’ for the work they do in assisting each other, and customers, effectively at the school’s shop, ‘The Wargrave Local’ and bank, ‘Wargrave Exchange’. Both of which were set up as part of the school’s award-winning money management curriculum to enhance pupils’ financial education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher of Wargrave House School, Carl Glennon, added: “We are absolutely thrilled that the efforts of our learners have been recognised on a national scale as they have all worked extremely hard, and shown great strength, to overcome personal and educational barriers.

“I’m extremely proud of the learners we work with and what they have achieved through the provision of our innovative and transformative curriculum.”

The Engage in Their Future National Awards provides an opportunity to recognise and applaud achievements both inside and outside of the class, celebrating personal resilience; cohesive teamwork; innovation and creativity; being a good citizen; and contributing to society.

Sue Ackroyd, Chair of Engage in Their Future, commented: “The Engage Awards are a powerful reminder of the resilience, creativity, and determination of the young people we work with every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This event not only celebrates their remarkable achievements but also highlights the unwavering dedication of the staff who support them. It’s an honour to recognise and share these inspiring stories—each one a testament to the transformative power of belief, opportunity, and education.”

Wargrave House School is part of the Remarkable Autism Charity. The charity supports autistic individuals aged five to 25 through integrated services, including Ascent Autism Specialist College and Sundial Therapy.

CEO of Remarkable Autism Charity, Robin Bush, said: “A huge congratulations to Wargrave House School and its learners who continue to redefine what’s possible for young people with autism.

“The whole Remarkable Group is incredibly proud of what they have achieved.”