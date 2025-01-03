Spiers & Boden ""Jon Boden The Showman, John Spiers The Melodeon-Wielding Wizard" at Tung Auditorium, Liverpool.

Spiers & Boden

Saturday 8th March, The Tung Auditorium, 60 Oxford St. Liverpool. L7 3NY. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £23.76. Box Office: 0151 794 1500.

‘Spiers and Boden are, probably, the perfect duo to headline Saturday night. Boden is the showman,

Spiers the melodeon-wielding wizard; between them they make Saturday night absolutely joyous.’ Review of Bristol Folk Festival 2024 B24/7

Spiers & Boden have been at the forefront of the English traditional folk scene for 25 years both as a ground breaking duo and as founder members of folk phenomenon Bellowhead. After a seven year hiatus to concentrate on their Universal Records-signed big band Bellowhead, Spiers & Boden returned in 2021 with the critically acclaimed album Fallow Ground (Hudson Records) and have been taking their brand of high octane, no nonsense acoustic folk song and music to packed UK venues ever since.

Described by The Guardian as ‘the finest instrumental duo on the traditional scene’, Spiers & Boden first rocketed onto the music scene in 2001, quickly winning a clutch of BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and went on to become one of the best loved duos on the English folk scene and beyond. Fallow Ground marked their return as a duo.