Spirit of the 1940s: Liverpool care home invites community to honour VE Day

A Liverpool care home is opening its doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

On Thursday 8th May, from 11am-5pm, Care UK’s Paisley Court, on Gemini Drive, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its very own 1940s-themed garden party.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

At Paisley Court, the team has been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, which will see residents and guests enjoy an afternoon entertainment, dancing and refreshments.

Guests will also enjoy a performance from a ceilidh band, who will perform a variety of wartime songs as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s, getting toes tapping and providing the perfect opportunity for a singalong.

Guests can also join residents as they raise their flag and light the home’s lantern of peace in a poignant and reflective moment.

Christina Owens, Home Manager at Paisley Court, said: “Here at Paisley Court we’re always grateful for an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with the community, so we’re looking forward to welcoming people for a special celebration marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“This is an incredibly important milestone for many residents, and we’re keen to honour all those involved. Music is a fantastic way to bring back memories for older people and a wonderful way to unite communities, so we’re thrilled to welcome Musical Memories to get everyone up and dancing.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Paisley Court as we mark such a significant moment in history.”

