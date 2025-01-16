St Helens Lighting Manufacturer Undergoes Rapid Growth And Expands into Europe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trojan Lighting Solutions, a lighting manufacturer and supplier based in Rainford, St Helens, has, after growing rapidly and increasing revenue to over £5 million per annum, opened a European office to meet the demand for intelligent and sustainable lighting on the continent.

Trojan Lighting is excited to announce the launch of Trojan Lighting Europe, a momentous milestone in the company’s rapid growth. The new office, located in Arnhem in the Netherlands, will serve as a central hub for Trojan Lighting’s expansion into key European markets. This strategic move will enable the company to bring its trailblazing lighting solutions and expertise to a wider audience, addressing the unique needs of the commercial, retail, healthcare, education and industrial sectors across the continent.

Jac van Megen, a seasoned industry leader with over 20 years of experience working for manufacturers and wholesalers in the lighting, smart building and sustainability sectors, has been appointed to head Trojan Lighting Europe. His deep understanding of the market, combined with his expertise in IoT technologies, positions him to drive the company’s success in the region.

Jac stated, “Trojan Lighting has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, sustainable lighting solutions in the UK. I am excited to lead the European expansion, bringing Trojan’s innovative products and services to a market that values energy efficiency, smart technology, and tailored solutions.”

Trojan Lighting Europe will focus on delivering lighting solutions to retail, healthcare, education, commercial and industrial sectors. The company aims to address the growing demand for energy-efficient, smart lighting systems that offer long-term cost savings and sustainability beneﬁts. By leveraging its expertise in LED lighting, smart controls, and retroﬁtting, Trojan Lighting will provide European clients with tailored solutions to meet their speciﬁc needs.

The establishment of Trojan Lighting Europe is an important step in the company’s strategy for international growth. By operating locally, Trojan can provide faster support, enhanced customer service, and greater adaptability to the needs of European clients. This expansion also strengthens Trojan’s ability to collaborate with European businesses and organisations committed to sustainability and energy efficiency.

Anthony Barrow, Managing Director of Trojan Lighting, shared his enthusiasm: “Launching Trojan Lighting Europe is an exciting chapter for us. Europe is a dynamic market with a strong focus on sustainability, and we’re ready to meet that demand with our cutting-edge products and services. Under Jac’s leadership, we’re conﬁdent that Trojan Lighting Europe will become a trusted partner for businesses looking to improve energy efficiency and embrace smart building solutions.”

Trojan Lighting’s ability to combine high-quality products with advanced smart control systems sets it apart. This approach not only supports sustainability but also delivers rapid returns on investment, a key beneﬁt for European businesses aiming to align with green goals and regulations.