St Helens' Solarcrown Commercial Launches On-Site Training Programme to Upskill Roofers in In-Roof Solar PV Installation

Solarcrown Commercial (SCC), based in St Helens and a leading UK provider of solar PV and energy solutions, has launched a hands-on training programme to help roofing contractors confidently install in-roof solar PV systems, supporting the UK’s transition to Net Zero while strengthening the local SME ecosystem.

As demand for solar-ready homes continues to rise, many roofing companies are being asked to integrate solar panels into their projects, particularly on new builds. However, a common challenge has emerged with a disconnect between roofing and electrical trades which has led to delays, warranty disputes and a lack of ownership when things go wrong.

SCC’s training programme was developed in direct response to this need. The first sessions were delivered in partnership with Steve Daley & Son, a respected roofing contractor exploring the solar market for the first time. With no prior PV experience, the company sought guidance and support in building internal capability.

Working alongside a trusted solar PV manufacturer, SCC provided on-site training, enabling a dozen of the contractor’s roofers to gain practical knowledge in installing in-roof PV systems. The training not only covered installation best practices but also complied with the specific product and safety requirements of the chosen technology.

Solar PV install rig

This collaborative model allows roofing contractors to offer fully integrated packages to clients where they handle the roof and solar installation, while SCC manages the electrical works, compliance, certification and grid connection. This reduces risk, streamlines delivery, and improves the quality of the final installation.

“This training programme is about building confidence and capability in the trades that are already on site,” said Kenny Currie, Managing Director for Solarcrown Commercial. “We’re enabling roofers to meet growing client demand for solar and giving them the tools to expand their business in a sustainable way.”

Following the successful pilot, SCC is actively expanding the initiative to other roofing contractors across the UK. The goal is to create a joined-up approach to solar PV installation, bridging gaps between trades and giving SMEs a path into the fast-growing green economy.