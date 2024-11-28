St John Bosco Arts College overjoyed to receive ‘outstanding’ in the Catholic Schools Inspectorate

St John Bosco Arts College in Croxteth is thrilled after receiving an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Catholic Schools Inspectorate following its recent school inspection.

The Catholic Inspectorate assesses schools across three categories: Catholic life and mission, religious education and collective worship.

According to the report, the Salesian principles of respect, understanding, affection and humour are at the heart of all the schools does; ensuring that Christ is at the centre of its work.

The report also praised senior leaders and the chaplaincy team for being ‘outstanding role models’, noting how their passion ensures that the school’s Catholic life and mission are vibrant and relevant to all community members.

Students spoke passionately about the influence and exceptional work of the school’s chaplain, Anne Quirk, who is highly regarded and seen as the ‘head of the family’; and loved by all.

Inspectors highlighted how all staff and students exemplify the school’s mission statement: ‘Together we inspire each other to flourish in Faith, Hope and Love’ which, consequently, makes students feel happy and safe, resulting in a calm and purposeful feeling throughout the school.

The school’s commitment to fostering a community built on faith, hope and love is echoed in its work with local organisations, where staff and students participate in charitable activities and events for local food banks, CAFOD and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Pastoral care was described as ‘second to none’ with the school focusing on supporting the most vulnerable in their community. The report stated: “Consequently, all students, regardless of their background, faith or culture, feel appreciated and show respect to each other and to adults.”

Inspectors highlighted how leaders and governors show all staff dignity, respect and appreciation of the value of their work. Staff commitment is a testament to the supportive culture that is embedded across the whole school.

St John Bosco staff were applauded for ‘strong subject knowledge and demonstrating a deep commitment to communicating the value of religious education’ by inspectors. This commitment is evident through students’ enjoyment and appreciation for religious education, which ensures they can explore their own faith and prepare for life in a multi-faith society.

The report also highlighted how Key Stage 5 religious education outcomes are strong and outperform all other subjects in the school.

St John Bosco was awarded an ‘outstanding’ grade for prayer and liturgy, with the report detailing how this is a focal point of school life, with all students benefitting from this, regardless of faith.

Inspectors also noted how prayer and liturgy activities promote participation and are thought-provoking. “Students demonstrate ‘confidence and flair’ and appreciate the importance of the opportunities to reflect on moments of prayer,” Inspectors said.

Discussions with students illustrated that they can identify links between their experiences in prayer and the school curriculum. One Year 10 student described prayer ‘as an affirmation of each person at the beginning of the school day’.

Prayer and liturgy were described by inspectors as ‘paramount at St John Bosco’ with a multitude of ways to pray, stretching beyond traditional methods, available for all students.

Staff have a deep understanding of each student which enables them to ‘skilfully integrate their gifts and talents into prayer and liturgy’.

Anne Quirk, the school chaplain, shared her joy in the report outcome. Anne said: “We are extremely proud to have been awarded ‘outstanding’ from the Catholic Schools Inspectorate.

“Our Salesian principles are the cornerstone of our school community, and we aim to support our students to embody those principles through their own faith.”

Mrs Danielle Tomkins, head of religious education and Catholic life at St John Bosco, said: “We are immensely proud that our school’s continued commitment to developing a supportive and nurturing learning environment built on faith has been recognised by the Catholic Schools Inspectorate.

“We are continuously seeking new ways to excite, engage and encourage our students to deepen their faith in their own way.”

Commenting on the report, headteacher at St John Bosco Arts College, Mr Darren Gidman, said: “We are elated that we have received an overall ‘outstanding’ rating from the Archdiocesan inspectors.

“At St John Bosco Arts College, we are committed to fostering a learning environment where students are supported to flourish through faith, hope, and love.

“We are delighted that inspectors recognised our commitment to ensuring Catholic life and teachings are embedded in every aspect of school life.”