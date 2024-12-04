St Margaret’s students demonstrate ‘compassion’ through charity initiatives

St Margaret’s Church of England Academy students are continuing their mission to support local charities through the school’s ‘Agents of Change’ programme.

Living out the school’s Christian distinctiveness and the value of ‘compassion’, St Margaret’s is making a positive impact in the community by engaging students in meaningful charitable activities.

During the autumn term, students from each of the school’s six houses, Crossley, Langton, Preston, Royden, Sheepshanks, and Walton, collected essential items for the South Liverpool Foodbank in Garston.

Student volunteers from the sixth form supported the initiative by gathering donations from each form during registration, resulting in a substantial contribution to the foodbank - which was greatly received by the charity.

In the lead-up to Christmas, St Margaret’s will once again support The Stable Project, a charity that has become a key focus of the school’s festive giving. Following this, the academy will support a new initiative, ‘PJs for Alder Hey’, which will run after Christmas and into the New Year. This campaign aims to provide comfort to young patients at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, reflecting the academy’s ongoing commitment to supporting both established and new charitable causes.

The headteacher of St Margaret’s Church of England Academy, Mr Adam Robinson, highlighted the significance of these activities and said: "The generosity of our students and their families is truly inspiring. Their efforts not only support those in need but also reinforce the values that underpin life at St Margaret’s. We are incredibly proud of the compassion and commitment they continue to demonstrate."

Sixth form student, Erik Solovjov, added: “It is important that we give back to the community as a school. It’s amazing to see how much we can achieve when everyone works together. Knowing that our donations are helping people in need makes us all feel really proud."