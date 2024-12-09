Stand Against Bullying: Homebuilder Donates Friendship Bench To Formby School

Barratt Homes has donated a buddy bench for the pupils at Freshfield Primary School in Formby as part of Anti-Bullying Week (11th to 15th November).

Close to the housebuilder’s Pinewood Park development on Liverpool Road, the school has received a friendship bench for children to use to talk to one another, make new friends or chat with current friends. The bench includes the inscription ‘We sit, we chat and ask each other questions. We leave as friends, with all good intentions’.

Anti-Bullying Week, founded by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, annually encourages the discussion of mental health in an attempt to stop bullying and create safe environments for children.

Hayley Ward, Headteacher at Freshfield Primary School, said: “We would like to thank Barratt Homes for the donation of the friendship bench, which will help our younger pupils learn more about the importance of friendship and inclusivity.”

The Anti-Bullying Alliance recognises that a small conversation can make a big difference. The organisation has reached millions of people across England and has begun to improve attitudes and behaviours towards mental health problems.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We hope that by donating a friendship bench, children at Freshfield Primary School will have the chance to talk openly to each other and staff members about how they’re feeling.

“Anti-Bullying Week is an important initiative worldwide, and we relish the opportunity to reach out to schools and organisations within our community and provide support for such a deserving cause.”

For more information about homes in the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Merseyside.