Starters orders for the 20th anniversary Liverpool Santa Dash

Hard-working Santas have taken time out of their busy schedules to officially launch the BTR Liverpool Santa Dash 2024 – swapping reindeers for go-karts and sacks of presents for crazy golf.

Autumn is the time of year when Santas are making their festive preparations, making toys, and getting ready for their busiest day of the year. But they deserve a break too!

So BTR Liverpool invited a ‘jingle’ of Santas – along with Father Christmas himself – along to Gravity MAX at Liverpool ONE to let their ‘beards’ down ahead of the festive spectacular.

The 20th anniversary BTR Liverpool Santa Dash takes place on Sunday 1 December 2024. It is believed to be the UK’s biggest festive 5K fun run – and is highly regarded as the city’s kick-start to Christmas.

The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash 2024 is officially launched

Last year, an impressive 6,100 Santas took part, the biggest turn-out since 2018. And organisers BTR Liverpool are keen to raise the bar even further. Already 1,500 excited red, blue and mini Santas have registered. Online registration is open at https://www.btrliverpool.com/santa-dash-event

Santas were out in force at Gravity MAX joined by Team BTR; Official Charity Partner Claire House Children’s Hospice with mascot Claire Bear in festive attire; and radio presenter Claire Simmo from Official Media Partner In Demand Radio. The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash is also supported by partners St Johns Shopping Centre, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, and Arriva North West.

Gravity MAX Liverpool opened in August 2023 and has firmly rooted itself in the city’s leisure sector offering the ultimate entertainment experience. The venue offers 11 exciting activities under one roof including e-karting, AR bowling, urban street golf, and VR experiences – catering for everyone, from family fun to corporate events and private hire. Gravity MAX Liverpool features three bars, a roof-top terrace with live music and a self-serve bar, and popular brands in the food hall. Bar games and pool add to the fun. If you’re looking for adrenaline-pumping action, or the thrill of live sports and music, this fully immersive experience offers it all.

Claire House Children’s Hospice is the event’s Official Charity Partner. Claire House is the children’s hospice for Liverpool and beyond, providing the very best care for seriously and terminally ill local children and their families. Santa Dash participants or supporters can fundraise or make a donation at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/chsantadash2025

Santas swap reindeers for go-karts for some downtime ahead of the Santa Dash

Mark Pearson, Events Fundraising Manager for Claire House Children’s Hospice, explained: “Everyone at Claire House is so excited to be the Official Charity Partner of the BTR Liverpool Santa Dash 2024. We are the children’s hospice for Liverpool and beyond, caring for seriously and terminally ill local children – and we can only do this with the support of the local community.

“We’re hoping to raise £35,000 through the Santa Dash to support Claire House. This could help keep our expert care team working in the hospice, on hospital wards, and in your local community this Winter.

“Santas can run for free by pledging to raise £120 or more in sponsorship. Thank you to everyone who has already signed up to dash with us, it’s going to be a fantastic day. Visit www.clairehouse.org.uk to join the Claire House Santa Dash Team.”

In Demand Radio is the event’s Official Media Partner. Presenter Claire Simmo will be broadcasting her Sunday show live from the event on Santa Dash Day. In Demand Radio is a vibrant and dynamic station that brings the best of today’s hits and emerging sounds to Liverpool and beyond. Broadcasting across the UK and accessible online, In Demand Radio is at the forefront of the city’s music scene, delivering high-energy shows, exclusive interviews, and live DJ sets.

Santas in Liverpool get set to dash

Claire Simmo from In Demand Radio commented: “We’re thrilled to announce In Demand Radio as the Official Media Partner for this year’s BTR Liverpool Santa Dash. As one of the city’s favourite festive events, we’re excited to bring the fun and energy of the Dash to our listeners.

“This partnership allows us to connect with the heart of Liverpool and support an incredible cause, all while celebrating the Christmas spirit. Tune in for exclusive updates, interviews, and live coverage as we gear up for a day filled with music, laughter, and festive cheer. Let’s make this year’s Santa Dash the best one yet. See you there – Ho Ho Ho!”

St Johns Shopping Centre will host the pop-up shop for the eighth consecutive year. The shop will open on Friday 1 November for registrations, Santa suit collection, and Santa Dash merchandise. The shop will remain open seven days a week through to Saturday 30 November.

The Santa Dash 5K passes through the Grade I Listed Royal Albert Dock Liverpool estate. The route was changed in 2018 to include the waterfront attraction after the Churchill Flyover in Liverpool city centre was demolished.

Arriva North West is supporting the BTR Liverpool Santa Dash for the seventh time with free travel for Santas on the Arriva bus network across Merseyside on event day. Santas are required to show their run number when travelling to the event, and their medal when travelling home.

The very first Liverpool Santa Dash took place in 2004. It was created by BTR Liverpool Race Director Alan Rothwell. Over two decades, the event has continued to evolve. In 2007, the 1K Mini Dash was introduced for youngsters aged 12 and under, while blue Santa suits were added to the fun in 2010 due to public demand.

The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash is an accessible event open to everyone, from those running purely for fun to groups of fundraisers. The event acts as a platform for community groups, businesses, and charities to fundraise independently while taking part. Santas walk, jog, or run alongside wheelchair participants, families, friends or colleagues – there are even Santas in prams and four-legged furry Santas.

BTR Liverpool is the leading independent organisation for creating, managing, and delivering headline running events across Liverpool City Region including the BTR Liverpool Half Marathon, BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K, BTR Tour Of Merseyside, Port Sunlight Road Race, and Run For The 97 5K.

Santa Dash Day is Sunday 1 December 2024. The 5K route starts at Pier Head Liverpool at 9.30am, before taking Santas through Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, and round the city centre. The grandstand finish line at Liverpool Town Hall features stilt-walking festive characters and ‘real’ snow.

The Mini Dash 1K for youngsters aged 12 and under starts at approximately 11am in Castle Street, once all Santas in the main Dash have completed the course. Youngsters follow a shorter city centre route and share the finish line.

BTR Liverpool Race Director Alan Rothwell commented: “We’re half-way through September and Team BTR are already fully immersed in Santa Dash preparations. Staging our official launch is always lots of fun – especially the sight of a ‘jingle’ of Santas go-karting and playing crazy golf at Gravity MAX. It really stopped people in their tracks, so a big thank you to Gravity MAX for making us feel so welcome.

“When I visited a Santa run in Newtown in Wales in 2003, I was captivated by what saw – and instantly knew this was something Liverpool would absolutely love and totally embrace. And here we are, marking the milestone 20th anniversary of the Liverpool Santa Dash.

“A big welcome to Claire House Children’s Hospice as our Official Charity Partner and In Demand Radio as Official Media Partner, with excellent support from St Johns Shopping Centre, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, and Arriva North West. It’s a real pleasure to be working with such a committed and dynamic group who are all working hard to make the Santa Dash the best yet.

“Last year we welcomed 6,100 red, blue and mini Santas – we want to smash that number. It’s a magical day that has to be seen to be believed. It’s festive, it’s fun, it’s for everyone.”

The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash entry fee covers all costs to organise and deliver the event including road closures, safety measures, Santa suits, medals, goody bags, and entertainment.

To find out more visit www.btrliverpool.com