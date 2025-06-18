Stena Line rebrands passenger lounges to celebrate Welsh Year of Croeso

Swedish-owned ferry company, Stena Line is re-branding its famous Hygge Lounges on its Dublin to Holyhead route to underline the connections between Scandinavia and Wales and celebrate the Welsh Year of Croeso (welcome) in 2025.

The hugely popular Hygge Lounge will become the Hwyl Lounge on both the Stena Adventurer and Stena Estrid as passengers are encouraged to unwind in a calm space which oozes relaxation.

Although not strictly identical, both concepts share the same vibe with Hygge focussing on creating a cosy and comforting atmosphere with simple pleasure and good company while Hwyl is the Welsh term for the feeling of joy that comes from embracing the moment and experiencing a deep sense of contentment.

The newly named Hwyl Lounge boasts comfy reclined chairs, soft tones and lighting. It is the ideal place to laze, read a book, or enjoy a complimentary tea or coffee.

The name Anglesey, where the port of Holyhead is situated, comes from old Scandinavian. With these historical links between Wales and Sweden, Stena Line is seeking to embrace that connection during the Year of Croeso.

Stena Line Travel Commercial Manager, Irish Sea, Orla Noonan said a blend of Hygge and Hwyl provides the perfect conditions for a memorable trip and passengers can relax the moment they step onboard Stena Adventurer and Stena Estrid.

She said: “While Hygge is about finding life’s cosy moments and Hwyl is more about embracing the joy of the moment such as the sensation of stepping out on deck and feeling the wind on your face, we feel there is much to celebrate about both concepts.

“With Hygge a former Oxford Dictionary Word of the Year finalist, we want to celebrate Hwyl with passengers on both sides of the Irish Sea and we’re thrilled to be re-branding our lounge.

“Hwyl is a sense of emotional fervour or when you find yourself smiling from ear to ear or laughing out loud with family and friends. It can also be a feeling of peaceful contentment, and this relates very closely to the concept of Hygge.

“With Wales celebrating the Year of Croeso in 2025, we felt the time was right for this exciting re-brand.”

To further help passengers ‘Feel the Hwyl’ onboard, passengers can also take advantage of great savings with Duty Free Shopping on products including alcohol, cosmetics, fragrances, gifts, and confectionary.

