Step behind the scenes at Eastbrook Village’s Dusty Boot event

Homebuyers offered an exclusive look at one of the three-bedroom homes currently under construction in Maghull.

Homebuyers can throw on a hard hat and take a rare look inside the homes under construction at Countryside Homes’ Eastbrook Village development on 16th February 2025.

Visitors are invited to tour one of the three-bedroom homes currently being built off Poverty Lane in Maghull. With the external structure now in place, homebuyers can get a feel for the space being offered at homes across the development.

Appointments are available from 11am - 4pm for budding buyers interested in the two, three and four-bedroom energy-efficient homes located just 30 minutes from Liverpool centre.

As a five-star housebuilder, Countryside Homes’ properties feature signature skylight windows, French doors, and open-plan living, innovatively designed to be energy-efficient and flooded with light. At the heart of each home is a stunning open-plan kitchen and family room that opens onto a private garden. Upstairs, good-sized bedrooms are complemented by a spacious family bathroom, which can be designed to each buyer’s taste.

The knowledgeable sales team at Eastbrook Village will guide visitors around the plot, providing information about the homes, and what to expect when buying with Countryside Homes. This includes details about home-buying schemes such as Smooth Move and Home Exchange.

Prices currently start at £245,000 for a two-bedroom, semi-detached home.

Zac Worthington, sales and marketing director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “This event offers a rare opportunity to view our high-quality homes as they’re being built and see some of the benefits that our new build homes provide. Alongside the light and bright design, all our homes are cheaper to run when it comes to lighting and water, which allows for a saving of 50% across your energy bills annually*.

“Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a growing family seeking more space, our collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes offers something for everyone. We are currently offering a £99 reservation fee on all homes and a £10,000 deposit contribution on selected plots to kick start your homebuying journey.”

Tours are by appointment only. PPE will be provided on the day. To book your space, visit: https://www.countrysidehomes.com/developments/merseyside/eastbrook-village-maghull/home-0228/enquire

*HBF Watt a Save report