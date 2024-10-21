Step Into Christmas: Merseyside Housebuilder Unveils Offers For A Festive Move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home buyers could be celebrating Christmas in a brand-new property as Barratt Homes has unveiled exciting new offers at its development in Formby.

With several steps of the property ladder still to tackle, keen buyers can rest assured that Barratt Homes is on hand to help its customers enjoy Christmas settled in their new home.

There are a variety of schemes and offers available to bring house hunters closer to a cosy winter wonderland.

At developments including Pinewood Park in Formby, these schemes include Part Exchange Xtra, Deposit Boost and Deposit Unlock.

Barratt Homes is offering 105% Part Exchange on selected homes, which gives customers a guaranteed buyer at 105% of market value. For example, if the customer’s home is valued at £200,000, not only will they receive the full figure, but they will also receive an additional £10,000.

It also means that customers can save money on estate agents fees and there is no rush to move out of their old home, making the transition as hassle-free as possible. Additionally, customers could also have Barratt Homes pay their Stamp Duty fees for them.

With all these schemes available to use, would-be buyers are encouraged to make their Christmas wish a reality.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Anyone looking to find themselves a new home to spend the holidays is encouraged to make a swift visit to one of our nearby developments to find out more about a move ahead of the festive season.

“Our energy saving features in the properties we build are sure to provide a comfortable, cosy Christmas and we look forward to helping keen house hunters.”

With these energy efficient features, customers could save up to 63% of their energy bills each year, that’s up to £2,200.

Pinewood Park is located on Liverpool Road in Formby. Just a short drive from the beautiful Formby coastline, this development offers access to tranquil evening and weekend recreation, in addition to convenient commuter links.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Merseyside.