Stepnell targets North West growth with Liverpool office opening

Complete construction partner Stepnell has announced the opening of its new office in Liverpool, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion into the North West.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on its extensive experience delivering projects across the East and West Midlands as well as South of England, Stepnell is well positioned to serve a broader range of clients across the UK through a growing regional presence.

The new office, located on the Albert Docks, will allow Stepnell to provide dedicated support to projects in the North West, focusing on sectors which include education, healthcare, and commercial. The Liverpool office will serve as a hub for building strong relationships with local supply chains, with particular emphasis on developing framework opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Sewell, director at Stepnell, said: “The North West is a region full of potential and growth and our new Liverpool office puts us right at the heart of this opportunity, enabling us to work closely with local businesses, strengthen our partnerships, and further diversify our project portfolio.

L-R Tom Wakeford, managing director, Louise Morris, business development manager, Liam King, regional manager, Tom Sewell, director, Richard Varney, commercial manager, Christian White, senior pre construction

“By establishing this office, we can build on our existing frameworks, be agile in responding to client needs, and add significant value to the communities we work in, with particular emphasis on opportunities in the public sector, from healthcare to higher education.”

Stepnell is committed to integrating itself within the local economy, using its established public sector frameworks to enhance business diversity and strengthen its supply chain.

With a strong reputation in public sector work and a focus on delivering projects that align with modern sustainability and social value goals, the company aims to meet the increasing demand for flexible and innovative construction services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This move is part of Stepnell’s wider strategic vision to leverage its multi-regional model and bring the same high standards of service and delivery to Liverpool and the surrounding region. Stepnell is poised to become a key player in supporting the North West’s development and progression, starting with the recent appointment of Peter Commins as non executive director from Kier, who has extensive knowledge of the North West market, and the latest appointment of Louise Morris as business development manager, formerly of SCAPE.

Louise said: “It is an exciting time to be joining Stepnell as it expands into the North West region. I look forward to applying my experience to support the company’s ambitious growth here, focusing on opportunities that align with our clients' needs, developing strong relationships, and further broadening our project portfolio.”

To find out more about Stepnell visit www.stepnell.co.uk, or join in the conversation at @Stepnellltd.