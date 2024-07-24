Sterling reviews secures Caremark Liverpool a Top 20 Home Care Provider Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caremark Liverpool has recently been named a top-rated provider in the annual Top 20 Home Care Provider Awards 2024. The prestigious ranking is bestowed on those that attain the highest score from service users, customers, family and friends on leading review website, homecare.co.uk.

Receiving the top 20 award for the North West England region indicates that Caremark Liverpool provides an exceptional level of care, has high levels of customer satisfaction and engages positively with the community. Six other Caremark offices across the country have also been given awards.

Homecare.co.uk hosts reviews for a total of 12,747 providers across the UK and attracts over 3 million visits a year, which highlights the significance of this accomplishment for the Caremark Liverpool office. Commenting on the achievement, Nabeel Salem, Managing Director of Caremark Liverpool, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our team members for their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care. Being recognised in the Top 20 Home Care Provider Awards is a testament to everyone’s hard work and collective dedication to make a positive difference in the lives of the people we care for.

Caremark Liverpool team

“For people searching for care for a loved one, Homecare.co.uk is a trusted platform. Users can share their experiences and rate the quality of care they receive, ensuring transparency and reliability in the rankings. Knowing this accolade is a direct result of what people think of us makes it particularly meaningful to us all. The compassion shown daily by the staff here has been recognised by our customers and their families and it’s incredibly humbling that the Liverpool community is in turn showing us support with reviews that acknowledge how we strive to improve lives.”