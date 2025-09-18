Strawberry Field to unveil first ever public memorial to Sir George Martin, the legendary Beatles' producer

The Salvation Army’s Strawberry Field, the iconic Liverpool attraction immortalised by John Lennon in The Beatles’ hit ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’, has begun work on a memorial rose garden in honour of the late Sir George Martin CBE and his wife Lady Judy Martin, who was a patron of Strawberry Field.

The rose garden, generously donated by Cliff Cooper, CEO of Orange Amps, will be the first public memorial of its kind dedicated to the legendary Beatles’ producer. At its heart, a striking curved wall will feature a biography of his career engraved in Portland stone alongside 30 discs commemorating the No.1 UK hit singles produced by Sir George Martin during his celebrated career.

Designed as a place of peace and reflection, the 95 square metre accessible garden will also include a calming water feature, and a circular raised rose bed with welcoming seating areas, offering visitors a beautiful and contemplative space within the historic Strawberry Field grounds.

The rose garden further enhances the site's appeal as a destination for Beatles fans and music lovers from around the world.

Artist's impression of Rose Garden

Project sponsor Cliff Cooper, CEO of Orange Amps, said: "As a patron of Strawberry Field, I'm honoured to support this tribute to Sir George and Lady Martin. Their impact on music and their dedication to charitable causes align in harmony with the spirit of Strawberry Field.”

Before her passing in 2024, Lady Martin envisioned the creation of the rose garden as a lasting tribute to her husband. She personally gifted Strawberry Field with rose bushes, thoughtfully chosen from David Austin, which will now form the centrepiece of the memorial. The garden will honour both Sir George and Lady Martin, shaped with the involvement and support of their children, Lucie Kitchener and Giles Martin.

Lucie Kitchener, daughter of Sir George and Lady Martin, said: “The creation of the rose garden at Strawberry Field was a project our mother was passionately involved in. We are honoured that the garden will now pay tribute to both our parents, and we are so grateful to those who have made it possible.

“Strawberry Field’s work in supporting young people is extraordinary, and this will add another dimension to an already magical place.”

Major Michelle Lovegrove-Huggins, Mission Director at Strawberry Field, added: "This rose garden will be a wonderful complement to our existing attraction, including the interactive exhibition and the bandstand which was also generously donated by Cliff Cooper. The rose garden is the result of so much hard work, dedication, and valuable generosity from our beloved patrons and supporters, and we are delighted to honour Sir George and Lady Judy Martin in this special space.

“Visitors will be captivated by the rose garden, which will enhance the peaceful atmosphere and serve as a place of tranquillity for both the local and international communities. It's another way we're preserving the rich musical heritage of this unique site while continuing The Salvation Army's mission of service and love.”

The Sir George and Lady Martin Rose Garden is scheduled to open in Spring 2026, providing another reason to visit the already iconic Strawberry Field. All proceeds from visits to Strawberry Field help support the centre's programmes which help people with learning disabilities and barriers to employment access paid work.

Project sponsor Cliff Cooper, a longstanding supporter and patron of Strawberry Field, also generously donated its bass drum shaped bandstand - a nod to the Beatles' iconic album cover, 'Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' - which opened in 2023.

For more information about Strawberry Field, visit the website, and on social media – Facebook, X and Instagram.