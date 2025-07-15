Strong Liverpool showing expected as Ladies Day returns to Cartmel Racecourse

If you’re from a northern city and at Cartmel Races your most likely to come from Liverpool. That’s the findings of a recent analysis undertaken by the South Cumbrian Racecourse as its Ladies Day returns this Saturday 19th July. It promises to be a stylish and spirited day out in one of the most beautiful racecourse settings in the UK, where it’s not just about the races—it’s a celebration of community and good-natured competition for the North West with a host of prize categories to keep everyone buzzing throughout the day.

Known for its festival atmosphere and breathtaking backdrop, Cartmel’s take on Ladies Day is relaxed, joyful, and distinctly personal. Visitors could find themselves in the running for titles like Best Dressed Lady, where floral elegance meets festival flair, or Best Dressed Gentleman, awarded to the most dashing and dapper on the day.

For those embracing bolder palettes, the Most Colourful Outfit prize promises to spotlight racegoers who light up the paddock in vivid hues. Sustainability gets its moment too, with the Sustainable Style Award recognising outfits that have been upcycled, thrifted, rented or reimagined. Meanwhile, lovers of classic country fashion can channel rural chic to compete for the Countryside Chic Award – think tweeds, wellies, and timeless outdoor flair. Even canine companions are invited to take part, with the Best Turned-out Dog prize celebrating bandanas, bow-ties, and tail-wagging elegance.

“This year’s Ladies Day really showcases Cartmel at its best—fashion, fun, fresh air and wonderful racing in a setting unlike any other,” said Geraldine McKay, Director of Racing at Cartmel Racecourse. “We’ve had huge interest already and look forward to welcoming everyone on the 19th for a unique day out in the Northern Social Calendar.”

Contender's for "Best Dressed" are expected in their thousands, with many making the trip from Liverpool

The day features seven thrilling jump races, beginning at 1:40pm, with gates opening from 10:00am. Alongside the racing, guests can enjoy upbeat DJ sets, gourmet street food, and plenty of space to bring your own picnic. Free parking is available to all ticket holders.

Whether you’re there to turn heads or simply enjoy a summer’s day at one of the UK’s most scenic racecourses, Cartmel’s Ladies Day at what is for many Liverpudlians their second favourite racecourse, offers something for everyone — with a side of glitter, weather-appropriate glamour and good-natured competition.

Tickets are selling fast and can be booked now at www.cartmel-racecourse.co.uk. Various admission options are available, including group and VIP packages.