Students at Ormiston Chadwick Academy celebrate GCSE results

Students at Ormiston Chadwick Academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, are celebrating their hard work as they collect their GCSE results.

With Year 11s across the country receiving their results this week, the Widnes academy is pleased to announce the achievements of its students. The whole academy community is incredibly proud of its students, who look forward to taking their next steps in education or careers.

Some of the individual standout achievements include:

Aidan Lamb achieved five grade 9s, four grade 8s and a grade 7 across his subjects. In addition to Aidan’s outstanding academic achievements, he is also the academy’s Head Boy and will now go to Cronton College to study A levels in the sciences.

Olivia Darlington celebrating her GCSE results

As well as playing a vital role within student leadership, Olivia Darlington has achieved three grade 9s, five grade 8s and three grade 7s. She will now go to Cronton College for her A Levels.

Ava Kerrigan successfully secured three grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s and two grade 6s.

Another top achiever was Thomas Ryan, who has secured his place to study his A Levels at Cronton College after achieving six grade 8s, two grade 7s and a grade 6.

Ormiston Chadwick Academy is committed to supporting pupils to become inspirational, forward thinking young people with the skills, knowledge and qualifications to lead a happy and rewarding life. By being part of Ormiston, the academy strives to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background, by providing the best learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

Jennifer Lowry-Johnson, Principal at Ormiston Chadwick Academy, said:

“We are tremendously proud of our Year 11 students and the results that they have achieved today. Our students have worked extremely hard and thoroughly deserve their success.

Ava Kerrigan celebrating after collecting their results

“GCSE results day is such an important milestone for our Year 11 students, and it is always a pleasure for myself and everyone in the Ormiston Chadwick Academy team to celebrate this special day with them. We wish each and every one of them the very best for the future.”