Students at The Heath School celebrate GCSE success

There were cheers of joy at The Heath School in Runcorn this morning when students received their long-awaited GCSE results.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Tudor, Principal at The Heath School, said: “We are so proud of all our students, they have really excelled in their exams.

“After all their hard work and efforts, I’m delighted to confirm that everyone will now be moving on to their chosen colleges and apprenticeships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Class of 2025 obtained some fantastic grades and there were particularly impressive results across subjects like Art, Geography, Dance, French and Geography with outcomes above the national average.

The Heath School students celebrate GCSE results

Outcomes for disadvantaged students and students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) also improved again this year.

Mr Tudor continued: “While collectively our students have achieved something impressive, particular mention must go to Freya Doyle and Harrison Wilde who were this year’s top two performers and both achieved a full suite of Grades 7-9 across all of their subjects. Well done!

“As they look to the future, I hope all of these incredible young people look back fondly on their time at The Heath.

“Of course they leave with their brilliant grades, but more than that they are equipped with the values of kindness, integrity and tenacity to help them achieve their dreams and aspirations.”