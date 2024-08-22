Students celebrate at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic Academy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Clare McKenna, the school’s Acting Headteacher, said: “Our students should all be immensely proud of what they have achieved. They have worked hard, and impressed us all with their resilience, focus and talents. It was brilliant to see so many of them smiling when they opened their results.”
Among those celebrating were:
- Olivia, who achieved five grade 9s, one grade 8, and two 7s and a 6
- Ryan, who secured two grade 8s, two 7s and four 6s
- Oliver, who opened results that included two 9s and five 6s
- Owen, whose results include a 9, an 8, four 7s and a distinction
- Noemi, who was smiling with her Distinction*, an 8 and three 7s
Ms McKenna added: “What is pleasing to see is the range of subjects across which students have done well. We are trying to support them in whatever areas their talents and interests may lie.
“While our students deserve all the praise, it is important that we also acknowledge the support we have received from parents and the dedication of our staff. We have come together for our students, and we are delighted for them.”
The school, part of the Pope Francis Catholic Multi Academy Trust, have encouraged students to look at all the options possible to achieve their dreams.
Ms McKenna added: “These strong results will help our students to determine their future plans, and I can’t wait to see what they make of them.
“We wish them all the very best for the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.