Students celebrate at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic Academy in Whiston are celebrating today after securing some impressive individual GCSE results.

Clare McKenna, the school’s Acting Headteacher, said: “Our students should all be immensely proud of what they have achieved. They have worked hard, and impressed us all with their resilience, focus and talents. It was brilliant to see so many of them smiling when they opened their results.”

Among those celebrating were:

Olivia, who achieved five grade 9s, one grade 8, and two 7s and a 6

Ryan, who secured two grade 8s, two 7s and four 6s

Oliver, who opened results that included two 9s and five 6s

Owen, whose results include a 9, an 8, four 7s and a distinction

Noemi, who was smiling with her Distinction*, an 8 and three 7s

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Edmund Arrowsmith GCSE Results Day 2024

Ms McKenna added: “What is pleasing to see is the range of subjects across which students have done well. We are trying to support them in whatever areas their talents and interests may lie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While our students deserve all the praise, it is important that we also acknowledge the support we have received from parents and the dedication of our staff. We have come together for our students, and we are delighted for them.”

The school, part of the Pope Francis Catholic Multi Academy Trust, have encouraged students to look at all the options possible to achieve their dreams.

Ms McKenna added: “These strong results will help our students to determine their future plans, and I can’t wait to see what they make of them.

“We wish them all the very best for the future.”