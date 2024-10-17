Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first-ever St Helens All-Star Secondary School Awards took place on Thursday 10th October at St Helens Saints’ Rugby League Stadium.

The evening ceremony celebrated the remarkable achievements of students across the borough and was supported by the popular local celebrity and professional rugby player, Beri Salihi.

These highly anticipated awards, a collaboration between ten St Helens schools, were conceived by local headteachers and school principals to recognise and celebrate a variety of student accomplishments, including academic grit, leadership, kindness and environmental awareness. Over 100 St Helens students were nominated for their amazing achievements. Headteachers and principals read every nomination and were all incredibly proud and humbled by the successes and achievements of all the students.

The winners, their awards and schools:

Jack Kennedy - Environmental Student of the Year – Mill Green

Darcey Malcolm - Sportsperson of the Year – St Augustine of Canterbury

Joey Tildesley Devine - Outstanding Perseverance and Resilience - Cowley International College

Lucy Farrugia - Creative and Performing Arts Student of the Year – Outwood Academy Haydock

Lissy Mann - Academic Grit and Determination Award – Hope Academy

Olivia Idung - Young Carer of the Year – St Cuthbert’s Catholic High

Andrew Gillet - Student Leader of the Year - Rainhill High School

Lucy Evans - Kind and Caring Student of the Year – De La Salle

Archie Cooper - Outstanding Contribution to the School Community – The Sutton Academy

Amy Bolan - Outstanding Contribution to the St Helens Community – Hope Academy

The awards ceremony brought together students, teachers, families and local councillors to recognise and honour the inspiring efforts that happen every day within the local community.

Adding to the fantastic, celebratory atmosphere, St Helens professional rugby player Beri Salihi presented the awards. During the event Beri reflected on her own ambitions as a sportsperson, her committed, consistent dedication, and how she has navigated setbacks and successes. “Remember that setbacks are not always a negative, and that they can help you grow and improve as a person,” she said in her inspiring speech. “At some point in life, you’re going to fail. If you don’t experience failure, it means you’ve never tried. No dream is too big.”

Amy Bolan, winner of Outstanding Contribution to the St Helens Community, honoured the death of her paramedic father by volunteering for the St. John Ambulance and training in first aid at the weekends. She has since gone on to train hundreds of students in basic first aid at Hope Academy over the last few years, and hopes to work as a paramedic herself in the future.

Winner of Outstanding Perseverance and Resilience Joey Tildesley Devine impressed judges with how he approached his recovery after having a stroke at his school, Cowley International College. Throughout his time receiving treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, he never once complained, and although he lost movement on his right side this didn’t hinder his passion for drawing. Joey has now learnt to do everything with his left hand and his talent for art continues to develop. He has organised and taken part in a variety of fundraisers to raise thousands of pounds for local charities.

Josie Thorogood, Chairperson of the St Helens Association of Secondary School Headteachers, is the principal of Rainhill High School. She said: “I, like other headteachers in the area, have always known that our children and young people are very special. The All-Star Awards is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate their efforts, talent and determination in areas beyond academic achievement. Their dedication, resilience and care enrich our school and bring immense pride to our entire community”.