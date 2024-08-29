Summer fun club provided childcare support to families over school holidays break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families were offered a childcare lifeline during the school summer holidays thanks to a charity’s youth club, with more people struggling when the school year comes to an end and as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

The Salvation Army’s holiday club, Beacon, which is located at the church and community centre on Prescot Road, Old Swan, Liverpool, operated on a pre-bookable basis and saw demand surpass expectations as people on the lowest of incomes continue to struggle as food prices, rent and childcare remain high.

The youth club, for children aged 10 – 16, ran during the first part of the school summer holidays as families throughout Liverpool saw the safety net of school support come to an end. Activities included crafts, sports, board games and two trips: one to a local park and one to the local bowling alley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions were free to attend with everything being funded by The Salvation Army. All children were provided with lunch, refreshments, and snacks throughout each session; a welcome addition as many families continue to face the dilemma of paying bills or feeding children, with families in receipt of free school meals being impacted the most.

The Salvation Army Old Swan and Stoneycroft Liverpool supported families through a summer youth club

Grace Woodgate, youth group leader for The Salvation Army Old Swan and Stoneycroft said: “Once the school holidays arrive costs can go up for families. From finding extra money to spend on activities to stretching budgets to ensure children are fed - schools really are a lifeline to many and when that comes to an end, times can become desperate.

“It can also be a struggle for many working families to find extra budgets to ensure children are looked after while working lives need to continue; school holiday clubs and childminders all come at a cost, and not everyone can rely on family and friends, so we wanted to relieve this pressure by providing an alternative, taking the anxiety and financial worries away from people already struggling to make ends meet.”

For anyone wishing to support the work of The Salvation Army in Old Swan and Stoneycroft, donations can be made to www.justgiving.com/page/liverpool-stoneycroft-salvation-army and whilst all donations are welcome, people are encouraged to donate only what they can afford.