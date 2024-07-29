Summer Sparks Spectacular to bring season to a close at Gulliver’s World

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spectacular fireworks display for all the family will bring the curtain down on the summer season at Gulliver’s World.

The Summer Sparks Spectacular takes place on Saturday, August 31st at the Warrington theme park, which will have extended opening hours for the day – 10.30am-8.30pm – with the fireworks display starting at approximately 8.45pm.

That means visitors will have more time that day to enjoy more than 50 rides and attractions at the resort, including The Wriggler, The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, The Antelope Wooden Coaster, Togo Tower, and animatronic dinosaurs.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “This year we are celebrating our 35th birthday at Gulliver’s World, and it’s another superb summer for the resort. We wanted to ensure a spectacular end to the season, and what better way than with a jaw-dropping fireworks display! It is bound to be a busy, action-packed day, but if you book early, you can get the best deal.”

Overdrive ride at Gulliver's World

Adventure-seekers looking to turn their trip to Gulliver’s World into an overnight stay can take advantage of a range of wonderful accommodation options, including an onsite hotel housing Unicorn, Cowboy, Sweetie and Pirate-themed rooms, and themed dens, lodges and tipis in Wilderness Wharf.

Day tickets to Gulliver’s World’s Summer Sparks Spectacular start at £22 per person.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk