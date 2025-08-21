Super students at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic Academy

Students at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic Academy, part of the Pope Francis Catholic Multi Academy Trust, are celebrating fantastic GCSE results today, with some seriously impressive individual achievements.

Clare McKenna, the school’s Acting Headteacher, said: “This has been a brilliant morning, full of smiling faces and personal achievements.

“What’s important to focus on, however, is not just the numbers, but each students’ individual story and progress. Every individual has their own journey to take to achieve their aspirations, and we are here as a team to support them throughout the process.

“We are so proud of all of our young people here today, their hard work, resilience and determination has been amazing to witness and celebrations are definitely in order!”

Some notable achievements today came from:

Jasmine, who achieved 9 GCSEs with a 7 in Art and 6 in Geography

Liam achieved 7 GCSEs with 7s in English Language & Literature and 6 in RE

Alexander is celebrating 8 GCSEs with an 8 in English Language and 6s in English Literature and RE

Grace was thrilled to get 9 CGCSEs with a 7 in RE

Sara achieved 9 GCSEs with 1 grade 8, 6 grades 7s and 2 grade 6s

Kaydn secured 9 GCSEs – 4 x 7s, 3 x 6s, 1 x 5 and L2P

Head Girl, Precious, was smiling with her 9 GCSEs – 1 grade 8, 2 grade 7s, 2 grade 6s, 2 grade 5s, 1 grade 4 and an L2 distinction

Elsie achieved 9 GCSEs with a grade 7 & 9 in English Language & Literature

Joely wowed with 9 GCSEs, taking home grade 8s in English Language & Literature and 7s in RE and Geography

Shea achieved 9 GCSEs with an impressive 9 in English Literature, 8 in English Language & RE, and 7 & 6 in Science

M McKenna added: “We are so pleased that many of our students will be going on to further education, apprenticeships or into the world of work and wish them every success for the future.”