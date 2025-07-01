Tailored help for over-55s sewing club in Halewood

More keen sewers can now enjoy a class at a Halewood care scheme after a donation from Redrow went towards more machines.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby Court, an extra care scheme in Halewood, is home to residents with diverse care needs, but one thing they all share is a love for engaging in weekly activities.

To support the hobbies, customers at Derby Court, along with members of the wider community, have been working to raise funds. Recently, they launched a sewing club, initially purchasing two sewing machines. However, as interest in the club grew, demand quickly outpaced supply, prompting the need for additional machines to accommodate more participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jody Gavin, older person’s co-ordinator at Plus Dane Housing, which owns and runs the scheme, said: “Having weekly activities is vital for our customers as, for most of them, it’s the only time they get out and get to meet other people.

Derby court residents Linda Riley, Jean Rain, Julie Connell and Anita Jones pictured with Emily Carey (Redrow) and Jody Gavin

"Combatting loneliness in older age is essential for both mental and physical well-being. Social isolation can lead to increased health risks, including depression and cognitive decline, while meaningful connections and engaging activities foster a sense of purpose, belonging, and overall happiness.”

Derby Court offers other social activities including health and wellbeing events, bingo, coffee mornings, reading club and fundraising events.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: “By supporting initiatives that bring people together, we can help older adults lead fulfilling, enriched lives. Loneliness in later years can have a profound impact on well-being, but fostering social connections through engaging activities, like this sewing club, creates a sense of belonging, purpose, and joy.”

The money received by Derby Court came from Redrow’s £10,000 Halewood community fund that has been shared between 12 groups and good causes close to its Hilton Grange development.